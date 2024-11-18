This role is not eligible for relocation

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



We are looking for an LNG Scheduler to join our Trading & Shipping (T&S) team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market. Within T&S, you will be part of our Gas & Power Trading International (GPTI organisation)

BP has a material LNG supply position in North America, Africa, Middle East and Asia/Pacific and access to LNG end markets in Europe, Asia, Middle East and South America. BP’s LNG business has more than doubled in size in recent years.

Our LNG market and supply positions are also underpinned by an advantaged shipping position operating a fleet of 6 owned ships, supplemented by approximately 20 additional long-term time-charters. Wide ranging origination activity is also underway to further increase the size of the business.

The role of Gas & Power Trading International with respect to LNG is to:

Maximise gross margin for the global LNG book

Optimise the utilisation of BP’s LNG assets including supply contracts, shipping and market access rights.

Ensure BP’s market commitments are met in the most effective way.

Provide liquidity to BP with regard to monetisation of upstream gas.

Enhance risk management against existing and planned LNG positions.

Capture trading value added through continuation and development of the merchant trade

Effectively integrate both downstream and upstream sectors of the Gas Value chain to maximise group value.



Within GPTI, the Global LNG Operations Team is responsible for the scheduling, logistics and all other operational aspects of all physical LNG cargoes, managing shipping costs of over $200 million per annum. It also manages BP’s interests in the Isle of Grain (UK) regasification terminal and supports activity at the OLT (Italy) terminal, these representing $100 million of financial commitment per annum.



The role of LNG Scheduler will cover either or both of the following two activities and the operator will be expected to remain flexible in terms of task assignment and broaden their scope in time:

Management of Isle of Grain Terminal and other European Re-gas operations.

LNG Scheduling

Both activities require collaboration with BP’s LNG traders, other GPTI staff and the supporting functions, and also involves significant liaison with our trading counterparties.

Own the operations and optimisation of long-term supply and offtake contracts including the Annual Delivery Plan negotiations

Provide operational reviews of deal tickets, confirmation notices, master agreements and long-term SPAs

Drive fuel performance from owned and time-chartered LNG Vessels to maximise their value to the portfolio

Run vessel schedule scenarios using the business’ optimisation software to support new trading and chartering activity, as well as the overnight daily base case process.

Issue voyage orders and work with the Operator colleagues to ensure vessels can meet the schedule and arrive at ports with all internal and external clearances in place.

Send and receive contractual nomination and ensure this and other schedule information is kept up to date in the deal entry system

Work with colleagues in Houston and Singapore to enable smooth cross regional operations and maximise optimisation

Participate/lead in business development/continuous improvement projects.

Experience, working in operational environments requiring excellent attention to detail, excellent organisational skills and the ability to effectively prioritise tasks and work under pressure.

Developing external and internal relationships where you have demonstrated strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills and a willingness to support others.

Working in an environment requiring a deep understanding of the commercial drivers

Previous experience of delivering process/continuous improvement solutions

Prior LNG experience may be advantageous but not essential

Ability to optimise a large, highly interconnected portfolio as one part of a single, international team

Balance contractual risk-taking vs commercial benefits

Concatenate chains of events to identify impacts and solutions

Embody a Speak Up culture – particularly on safety

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Contracts/Legal: ability to identify operational impacts of activities on contract and

ensure BP/counterparties deliver their obligations

Understanding of compliance and legal requirements to maintain license to operate

Ability to communicate complex information to a broad range of customers

Comfortable sharing and evaluating ideas as part of a large, interconnected and interdependent team

Ability to identify commercial opportunities whilst prioritising delivery

