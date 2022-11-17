LNG Trading Analyst

Job summary

In 2020, we announced an exciting new strategy, reimagining bp from an oil company to an integrated energy company. Identified as one of the integrator business groups, Trading and Shipping (T&S) will play a key role in helping bp transform and deliver on its NetZero ambitions by linking businesses across the energy value chains. T&S is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, bio, low-carbon and finance. We work in the world's most multifaceted market environments, applying trading, supply, risk management and information technology skills to what we do, all supported by an outstanding control infrastructure.

The LNG market has been developing rapidly and now provides a mechanism for gas-on-gas competition between regional markets. bp has been leading this change through its strong LNG portfolio. The LNG Book within GPTI (“Gas and Power Trading International”) is responsible for optimising bp’s advantaged portfolio of assets. These include equity and third-party LNG supply; long term re-gasification and liquefaction contracts in the US and Europe; customers in Asia, the Middle East, South America and other premium markets; and a fleet of bp operated and third party chartered ships.We have grown to become a significant contributor to T&S and is also one of the four strategic growth pillars that T&S has selected for its future growth potential. We trade regional arbitrages using linear and non-linear spreads on NBP, TTF, Henry Hub, JKM and Crude. This integration of paper trading activity within the core physical business of optimisation and risk management allows the book to leverage its overall trading performance.The trading analytics team within the trading book is responsible for developing tools and analysis to assist the trading team in delivering optimal value from our portfolio.

About the role

The role reports to the Manager LNG Atlantic Trading Analytics and responsibilities include:

Develop sound knowledge of LNG pricing clauses, structures and optionality in order to model BP LNG supply and market contracts. Develop tools and dashboards that clearly set out the key elements of these contracts and how they can be optimised.

Generate deal economics, cargo pricing, exposure changes and identification of potential market opportunities. Provide summary commentary with data output, including key assumptions, PnL and exposure output, sensitivities and caveats

Support the team to improve and streamline our suite of tools and models to remain flexible and nimble, and to ensure we are maximising value from the increasing volumes and complexities with our contracts. This includes driving systems enhancements

Pro-actively support the team’s operational processes to ensure that our system of record is capturing and reporting the optimal PnL and exposure at all times. This will involve co-ordinating system updates with other teams, providing clear communication to enable accurate hedging decisions to be taken and constantly reprioritising workload to help deliver the most value

Ensure maximum synergies with other teams within the LNG business through collaboration on operational tasks, embedding new business and system/process improvement projects.

Generate portfolio optimisation suggestions to maximise PnL delivery

Depending on the skills, experience, and career aspirations of the successful candidate, this role may be tailored to focus on providing subject matter expertise into an ETRM systems implementation aimed at enhancing the way the LNG book reports and manages its exposures.

About you

The essentials we are looking for:

a strong grasp of physical and financial trading concepts.

an evident background in analytics, with a confidence for manipulating large and sophisticated data sets.

experience pulling together highly-detailed and accurate information for traders to act upon.

an organizer with the ability to control conflicting priorities in a fast-paced and constantly evolving environment.

a positive, solution-focused approach to difficult situations - someone who is comfortable in the absence of a definite framework.

experience with assimilating multi-layered and ambiguous data to identify key issues and aid decision making.

a motivated collaborator who believes in the value of teamwork.

Additionally, the below are desirable: