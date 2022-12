bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands that touch all areas of our industry – from petrol stations to liquid engineering.

We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. By working hard to decarbonize and diversify our business, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company.