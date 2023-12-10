This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The LP Modelling Advisor is bp's respected senior technical expert on both LP development and LP analysis. The Advisor works to drive best practice in both disciplines across refining and midstream while building bp's internal capability. The Advisor is also an expert in best practice for refinery optimisation business processes and drives the implementation of these practices across bp. Importantly, the LP Modelling Advisor works with the I&E digital team and the midstream commercial tools team to identify emerging LP technology trends to inform the refinery optimisation digital roadmap.Postholder will be seen as the bp authority for both the development and execution of LP models to optimize refineries. Ideally will be well respected across industry as well.



Job Description:

(1) Capability and Leadership

Provides technical leadership, advice, guidance and direction to midstream, and refining leadership on business risk, technology needs, opportunities, and business application.

Proactively supports talent and capability development globally for LP analysis and development, including developing the next generation of LP experts, in their area of expertise.

(2) Standards & Practices, External Representation

Leads LP assurance and transfer of ideal ways of working in LP assurance, delivery of LP model peer reviews, commercial tool health assessments and metrics for commercial leadership.

Leads LP development and transfer of best practice in LP development, LP analysis, and related business processes, proactively seeking opportunities to engage in with practitioners.

Implement LP development or analysis work across bp’s global refining system where needed to meet business needs for LP improvement and value delivery.

Participates in bp’s Engineering Advisor Network to handle both commercial issues that require engineering support and vice versa. Participates in commercial reviews and technology plans.

Represent bp in industry forums and conferences to identify trends, LP development and analysis ideal ways or working, and top external talent.

(3) Innovation & Technology

Maintains awareness of innovative ideas emerging both internally and externally.

Identifies emerging technology trends, evaluates the potential business impact, and facilitates BP’s adoption of leading technologies.

Key requirements

Bachelor's degree and or equivalent in engineering or related technical field required

Several years of experience in a mix of LP development and LP analyst roles. The ideal candidate will have both used the model and been a process engineer in a refinery operation

Refinery Optimisation

Excellent Analysis and modelling skills, ideally modelling FCC / hydrocrackers / cokers

Digital savvy

Results Orientation

Technical presentation and communication

Coaching and mentoring

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide a company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams. We are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. You can join our social communities and networks, learn and craft a successful career path.

Skills:

