Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

Trading & Shipping (T&S) has one of the world’s most developed commodity trading business with its’ distinctive expertise in trading, optimizing flows, managing price risk and developing customer solutions.

Organized into Global Commodity books, T&S Global Oil has supply-trading teams in four regional hubs - Chicago, Houston, London and Singapore.

T&S focus is to support BP Group assets and to participate in major trade flows or hubs where supply-trading opportunities could be material. A major proportion of T&S AsPac business comprises third party and entrepreneurial activities / trades.

T&S Singapore office covers the Asia Pacific region ranging from Southeast Asia to Middle East, China and Pacific (AsPac). To support the business, T&S has set a few additional regional offices based in China, Japan, Indonesia, India and the UAE.

For our Singapore office, we are looking to hire an experienced LPG trader.

You will be helping to drive commercial strategy for the trading desk in the Aspac region by; originating new relationships & deals, executing trades, participating in various tenders and working closely with the other regional & global trading teams.

Key accountabilities:

managing and building: key LPG relationships (existing & new), partnerships & trading flows for the ASPAC region together with the lead LPG trader and wider LPG team

looking for trade optimization opportunities

executing physical & paper trading

be accountable for the book PnL delivery plan

setting up strategic objectives for the longer-term business growth in the region

analysing the LPG markets to identify the needs of customers and suppliers & propose strategic partnership opportunities

Education and Key requirements:

Degree in a business, commercial or engineering discipline

5 years of min trading experience with relevant markets & proven successful track record in delivering PNL, leading commercial strategies

Strong knowledge of oil & petrochemical markets (feedstocks, aromatics, olefins) and market fundamentals

Ability to interrogate, understand and feedback on analytics

Ability to identify & calculate arbitrage economics

Established commercial network within Aspac region in LPG markets

Strong entrepreneurial bias – ability and enthusiasm to identify and develop new business and deals independently (with support of wider team capability as required)

Understanding of paper derivative instruments for managing physical exposure

Knowledge of petrochemicals sales, operations, logistics & contracts

Understanding broader risks of trading & its impacts on the company

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

