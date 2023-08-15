This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for supporting product quality management in BP's supply chain through quality control processes, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities to ensure the safety and reliability of operations.

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Responsible for supporting product quality management in BP's supply chain through quality control processes, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities to ensure the safety and reliability of operations.



Are you ready for joining bp and helping us to care for and protect our people, plant and planet from harm? We are looking for plant lab Analyst and offering phenomenal opportunity to become part of a diverse, respect, care and work/life balance team.

In this position you will be responsible for quality control testing for raw material sample, blending product sample and filling product sample to ensure raw material and product being released meet with corresponding specifications and standards. You will be encouraged to follow-up lab safety management and quality control procedures so as to achieve lab operation safety and efficiency performance target.

What you will deliver :

Lab operation safety assurance

Be familiar with hazard categories of solvents and chemicals and ensure storing & handling process full compliance to SDS requirements. Be familiar with lab operation safety risks and ensure preventative barriers are implemented during daily operation. Be familiar with lab emergency response procedures and participate regular lab ERP drill excise.

QC tests implementation

To conduct routine QC tests for incoming raw material samples, blending product samples, filling product samples, blend study samples and any other samples basing on approved test protocols. To release raw materials and products basing on test results and release procedures.

QA tests implementation

To arrange product periodical QA tests basing on required frequency and approved test protocols. To supervise QA testing progress and consolidate internal & external QA test results.

Lab operation routine support

To keep quality check records properly to meet BP GSC lubricant quality manual requirements. To retain raw material and product samples properly to meet BP GSC lubricant quality manual requirements. To monitor lab consumables and spare parts stock and timely raise purchasing request for replenishment to ensure lab consecutive operation. To coordinate and conduct lab internal and external equipment calibration and ensure yearly calibration plan is implemented timely. To conduct SQC tests to monitor critical equipment performance. To prepare product COA and upload to logistic platform.

Experience and qualifications :

College degree in Chemical or related science field

Minimum 2 years chemical related manufacturing plant lab or testing agency lab experience

Basic written English

Basic awareness of ISO 9001QMS & ISO 14001EMS

Experience on lubricant testing methods and testing equipments

Good communication skill

Good computer operation skill

In your next journey at bp, you will experience a shining career development by working closely and collaboratively with following work relationship:

Plant team: including Production, HSSE, Engineering and Administration

China supply chain team: including Manufacturing, Engineering, QC, Planning, Logistics and Procurement.

bp central teams: including People & Culture, Legal & Compliance, Technology and Finance.

External: including suppliers, contractors, customers, ISO14001/ISO 45001/IATF16949 certificate audit body and governmental authorities.

You're not alone, “Who we are" principles at bp now we are living will support and help you. In the principles' everyone is living/working with

safety comes first

make a positive impact

do the right things

be kind

prioritize the team

Let's play to win together!



