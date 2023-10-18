Lab Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Responsible for supporting product quality management in BP's supply chain through quality control processes, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities to ensure the safety and reliability of operations.



Purpose of Role

In this position you will be responsible for quality control testing for raw material sample, blending product sample and filling product sample to ensure raw material and product being released meet with corresponding specifications and standards.

You will be expected to follow up lab safety management and quality control procedures so as to achieve lab operation safety and efficiency performance target.

Lab operation safety assurance

Be familiar with hazard categories of solvents and chemicals and ensure storing & handling process full compliance to SDS requirements.

Be familiar with lab operation safety risks and ensure preventative barriers are implemented during daily operation.

Be familiar with lab emergency response procedures and participate regular lab ERP drill excise.

QC tests implementation

To conduct routine QC tests for incoming raw material samples, blending product samples, filling product samples, blend study samples and any other samples basing on approved test protocols.

To release raw materials and products basing on test results and release procedures.

QA tests implementation

To arrange product periodical QA tests basing on required frequency and approved test protocols.

To track QA testing progress and consolidate internal & external QA test results.

Lab operation routine support

To keep quality check records properly to meet BP GSC lubricant quality manual requirements.

To retain raw material and product samples properly to meet BP GSC lubricant quality manual requirements.

To monitor lab consumables and spare parts stock and timely raise purchasing request for replenishment to ensure lab consecutive operation.

To coordinate and conduct lab internal and external equipment calibration and ensure yearly calibration plan is implemented timely.

To conduct SQC tests to monitor critical equipment performance.

To prepare product COA and upload to logistic platform.

College degree in Chemical or related science field

Minimum 2 years chemical related manufacturing plant lab or testing agency lab experience

Basic written English

Basic awareness of ISO 9001QMS & ISO 14001EMS

Experience on lubricant testing methods and testing equipment would be a plus

Good communication skill

Good computer operation skill

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is not available for remote working



