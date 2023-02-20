Lab Chemist-TC

Job summary

Responsible for supporting analytical activities through planning, conducting and reporting on a range of laboratory-based tests, following up on requirements and verifying that all products released meet the relevant standards, whilst ensuring the quality, standard and timeliness of the work carried out meets expectations.

Role Summary

This role will be responsible for supporting and delivering the safe operation of processes and systems with high HSSE and quality standard, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.



Key Accountabilities:

Participate in routine test, manage shift team to execute daily Lab working in safe and time manner and ensure all shift activities fully compliance with plant safety and quality policy.

Safely handle Lab chemical especially precursor chemical, and ensure its compliance to local government regulation.

responsible for Lab personal training about safety, test method and equipment operation. Participate in training program improvement initiatives.

Assist Lab Supervisor to implement quality system in daily operation. Monitor Lab daily operation, ensure smooth running of procedures.

Assist to handle trouble-shooting product quality problems. Suggest correction for off-specification product based on Lab blend study if necessary.

Handle technical problem in testing activities and ensure the tests are performed properly

responsible for evaluating and maintaining raw material testing standards to ensure that all incoming raw materials meet bp quality standards.

Conduct regular calibration and maintenance of Lab equipment to ensure the accuracy and reliability of test results.

Manage Lab expense, including MRO purchase, inventory management, to ensure well running of Lab activity.

Be involved in internal and external audit, such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, IATF16949, OEM customer audit, and participate in action to close the gap as well.

Manage documentation for all testing activities, including testing record, COA, MSDS, SOP, WI etc.

Requirements: