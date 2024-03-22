Lab Executive

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Overview lead Lab activities to ensure all products and ingredients pass specification following with fusion database, GLT requirements and standard Q

Overview manage the formulations of SS plant, Toll blender align with fusion and GLT manual and coaching Formulation Chemist in ensure controlling formulation management.

Supervise & Coaching QC team to maintain accuracy and through records of laboratory procedures with result and review analytical work sheets with reports.

Conduct direction of lab activities of ‘Used Oil Analysis’ with Lubricant Standard Template for Sales and Marketing.

Conduct direction of lab activities of “Rinse oil & Mixed oil using” for SS plant.

To response for the management of Inter Laboratory Precision Monitoring Scheme and improve quality.

Lead the lab activity to align in accordance with BP Quality Standard guidelines, ISO/IEC17025, ISO 9000 standard & 14000 and TS 16949 are maintained and completed.

Review and supervise Formulation Chemist and Lab Technicians for daily, weekly, operating report, quality incident in order to support Weekly Quality Performance Review Meeting and Weekly Plant Performance Review Meeting.

To supervise advice for employees in the section/other department to follow and comply with the quality as QOC champion.

Lead Lab activities to ensure that equipment have been inspected, maintenance and tracking record according to IM operational control, in-line with OEM recommended and COW.

Conduct overview Identify weaknesses in process designs and operational procedures (with related to Laboratory activities) with supporting by EA to safety as BP /OEM guideline.

Lead overview for risk events as assigned in the facility risk register with accountabilities including proper documentation and assessment of the risk event, consulting with subject matter experts as appropriate, assign action owners to risk reduction measures, monitoring and self-verification of risk reduction measures to closure with effectiveness and communication of the importance of the risk reduction measures to the workforce that may be affected.

Conduct overview monitors of updating information from Fusion & Streamline system for relates work of PF & QC update.

Lead overview of Internal Audits and annual audit (both Laboratory quality (SS plant and 3P)). Provide feedback to line manager and close out the action/gap.

To be TM (Technical Management) certified accredited for ISO/IEC 17025 to ensure working standard of Laboratory Reliability.

To supervise the measurement, and attainment of agreed improvement targets for Product Quality properties related to Customer Complaints/Customer Returns. Ensure conformance to the management systems for: investigation, feedback, action, follow-up and reporting requirements.

Supervise and ensure for PF at 3rd party by verification of toll blender annually to meet Fusion data & approve RM & formulation direct & indirect coordinate and advise personnel in test procedures for analyzing components and physical properties of materials.

Coaching subordinate (Lab Technicians and Chemist Formulation) to full fill capability with line manager.

To be role model and demonstrate leader way of working of “Standard Q” with ensure that overall monitoring activity be captured and for continuous improvement.

Lead Laboratory activities for “MoC initiative projects at SS Plant, in working with related function”.

Assist line manager to engage team for embed new quality standard from regional or global.

Work across the BU and regional to deliver lab activities performance contract.



