Lab Shift Supervisor

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Laboratory Shift Supervisor’s primary responsibility is to lead the Laboratory Technician team providing people development, motivation, accountability setting. As part of this role, the individual will set the strategic direction for refinery product quality conformance and lab capability. This role handles laboratory resources providing assurance of product quality, data integrity, continuity, and timely dispersion of results generated. The role also manages processes which include technical resolution and problem solving in support of safe, reliable, and compliant operations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

A Safety Leader, leading and engaging the laboratory team in safety awareness and behaviors.

Assures overall safe operations of the laboratory, which includes the laboratory safety and chemical hygiene program leading lab safety audits.

Provides strong leadership skills, training/mentoring of the Lab Technicians (procedure reviews, shift handover reviews, audit rounds, etc.), and provides constructive feedback in a timely fashion.

Leads laboratory in communication and to work effectively as a team.

Leads communication relative to performance, business information, and goals to the lab technician crew.

Builds and leads an environment that develops technician learning and understanding of the lab and refinery processes.

Acts as a liaison between the lab and customer (refinery departments), certifying refinery products and coordinating the notification of off-specification products and refinery intermediate streams.

Executes, reviews, and supervises laboratory training programs.

Leads execution of test schedule, coordinating team to complete on-time and “first time right”.

Ensures team of technicians are following established policies and procedures to meet the short-term operational needs and the long-term strategic goals of the laboratory.

Communicates the status of lab and refinery performance to stakeholders across all levels.

Provides integral support of laboratory’s ISO 9001 certification which includes completing test method audits and quality action notifications.

Serves as a technical resource for operational issues including problem solving.

Education:

A bachelor’s degree in chemical, Biological Sciences, or equivalent.

Experience working in a petroleum refining laboratory and/or production manufacturing environment.

Analytical Chemistry experience.

Essential Experience:

3 years direct management of teams required.

5 years of laboratory testing experience, including hands-on experience with instrumentation, test material, EPA fuels standards and ASTM testing processes.

5 years of experience leading Quality Assurance/Quality Control processes and procedures in a refinery, chemical, or manufacturing laboratory.

Solid understanding of LIMS systems, SQC, and ISO 9001

Additional Requirements:

Required to support 24/7 operations and must be willing to work a rotating 12-hour shift schedule.

Leadership expectations: Adaptive, collaborative, and hard-working leader. Must be able to build strong relationships with team, peers, co-workers, management, and customers through effective communication, integrity, trust, and respect.

Strong oral and written communication skills with the ability to communicate with people in all levels of the organization.

Technical leader with high capability to problem solving and initiative.

Perform at a high energy level with utmost attention to detail and results oriented attitude.

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.