Lab Supervisor

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support product quality management in BP's supply chain through quality control processes, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities to provide product quality assurance to ensure the safety and reliability of operations.
Job Summary
The role will be responsible for providing leadership, advice, support and coaching to lab team to ensure lab daily operation compliance to bp HSSE and quality standards and to ensure lab daily operation in efficient and effective way.
Role Purpose
Project Phase: