Lab Supervisor

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support product quality management in BP's supply chain through quality control processes, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities to provide product quality assurance to ensure the safety and reliability of operations.

Customers & Products



Operations Group



The role will be responsible for providing leadership, advice, support and coaching to lab team to ensure lab daily operation compliance to bp HSSE and quality standards and to ensure lab daily operation in efficient and effective way.

Project Phase:

Develop lab equipment installation and commissioning plan and get aligned with internal and external collaborators.

Prepare for new lab setting up including solvents, chemicals and other lab consumables purchasing; lab staff training and competency verification; procedures, working instructions and quality records drafting; risk assessment and safety assurance procedures drafting and training to staff.

Coordinate lab equipment vendors and implement lab equipment installation and commissioning plan safely and timely.

Provide testing support to tank and pipeline flushing oil samples from plant tank and pipeline flushing process.

Normal operation:

1. Lab operation safety management

To conduct lab operation safety procedures training to lab team

To supervise lab operation safety procedures implementation during daily operation

To report lab safety performance and continually review and improve lab safety management procedures

2. Quality control procedure management

To conduct quality control procedures training and ensure quality control procedures are well communicated among plant teams.

To conduct periodic quality control procedures review and update to ensure its effectiveness and compliance to BP lubricant GSC quality manual requirements.

3. Lab equipment operation and performance management

To set up lab equipment work instruction and conduct work instruction training to lab team.

To supervise lab daily operation and ensure full compliance to lab equipment work instruction.

To monitor lab equipment operation performance and continually review and update lab equipment working instructions.

To work out and implement lab equipment internal and external yearly calibration plan

To develop SQC tooks to track and monitor critical lab equipment performance.

4. Lab quality control test protocol development and management

To set up raw material and product quality control check sheet and ensure quality control check items, specifications and frequencies compliance to BP Lubricant GSC quality manual requirement, raw material specification requirement, master formulation requirement and product enterprise standard requirement.

To supervise lab daily operation and ensure daily quality check activities are fully compliance to quality control check sheet.

5. New product introduction support

To arrange lab blend study and storage stability test.

To prepare blend study sheet with full test results.

To conduct plant formulation claim in Fusion system and get approval timely.

6. Lab operation performance management

To set up lab test efficiency target for different type of samples.

To supervise and drive lab staff to proper arrange test work and ensure test efficiency target achieved.

7. QC Lab people management and team building

Establish and deliver training program for QC lab team basing on OMS competency matrix.

Coach, motivate and retain lab staff.

Experience & Expertise

College degree in Chemical or related science field

Minimum 5 years QC lab experience in manufacturing operations including 2 years management position in a multinational business environment

Be familiar with ISO9001, IATF16949 and ISO14001Be familiar with lubricant test methods and equipments

Good presentation & communication skills

Good written and spoken English.

Skilled computer operation



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.