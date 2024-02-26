Lab Technician - Fluids

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

Wells Solutions Fluids Laboratory provides specialized technical services to support drilling and completion operations globally and works with the Innovation and Engineering (I&E) team to evaluate new products or tools to improve efficiency.

The Laboratory Technician conducts lab test to support all bp Regions as required. Laboratory technician operates wide range of high-pressure high-temperature equipment, rheometers, core flood equipment and performs analytical testing on drilling and completion fluids and other products for qualification.

Lab Technician collaborates with engineers and team members from diverse backgrounds to understand project goals and design under the supervision of the Lab manager. The candidate has solid technical and industry knowledge on fluid and formation damage testing.

Responsibilities

Adhere to Our Code, BP values and the Well Solutions Guiding Principles of understanding risks.

Act as a role model for safety, creating the conditions for a strong 'speak up' culture aligned with the Safety Leadership Principles, bp beliefs, ethics and compliance.

Support the safe delivery of projects, including driving continuous improvement of local HSSE standards and procedures and especially within laboratories.

Support technical projects by performing fluids preparations and formation damage evaluations.

Maintain adequate inventory of replacement parts, supplies for test equipment and chemicals.

Perform risk assessment before each task or job to identify and mitigate potential safety or quality concerns. Complete COSHH of chemicals prior to using in the laboratory.

Support Fluids Lab manager with maintenance, calibration, troubleshooting, and minor repair required for accurate and reliable operation of equipment.

Write technical reports summarizing the results and observations and present it to the regional stakeholders.

Maintains files and documentation related to test equipment and test results of equipment.

Work closely with other sub-disciplines (Fluids, Cementing, Innovation and Engineering) in terms of providing laboratory and technical support.

Educational Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering /chemistry/Science or equivalent qualification.

Prior industry-specific knowledge preferable.

Experience & Skills

Experience in lab testing or fluids testing is added advantage

Good understanding of lab environment and being familiar with HSE requirements

Excellent oral & written communication skills with the ability to communicate with people in all levels of the organization.

Ability to build strong relationships with peers, colleagues, leadership team, and customers through effective communication, integrity, trust, and respect.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Building Partnerships, Drilling Fluids, Employee Relationships, Laboratory Operations, Laboratory Testing, Relationship Building, Safety, Written Communication



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.