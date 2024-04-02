Lab Technician, Grease

This role is not eligible for relocation

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Job Purpose:

To provide blending and testing expertise and services to support the projects and activities of Industrial Product Development Team.

To assist in managing the operation of the laboratory to deliver safe and reliable operations through commitment to bp’s HSSE standards, values and behaviours.

This is an operational role, and the role holder will work under guidance of the Industrial PD Team Leader.

Key Accountabilities

Manage and prioritise blending of samples and conduct testing in a timely manner as requested.

Support thickener synthesis for new product development or existing product modifications.

Work closely with the team to ensure timely updates with regard to the request turnaround time and result documentation and feedback.

Manage the storage of incoming raw materials including inventory control, QC and MSDS

Responsible for the implementation and management of laboratory operating procedures e.g. equipment calibration and maintenance, raw material storage, test data documentation, etc.

Arrange purchase of consumables and commissioning new laboratory equipment.

Ensure all lab activities compliance with bp HSSE requirements and external standards.

Support the application of official quality certifications, including ISO standards and customer audits.

Help identify and implement opportunities for continuous improvement and efficiency gains.

Requirements

Education background

Degree or equivalent in Chemistry or related technical discipline.

Experience & Expertise

Strong HSSE mindset and previous experience of working in a laboratory environment.

Suitable candidates will be self-starters with the ability to work in an agile and independent manner whilst also being a strong team player.

Proven track record of attention to detail and generation of accurate test data.

Good communication skill is required. Effective English reading is required, good written and oral expression in English is a plus.

Knowledge of analytical techniques and requirements for the product area (grease) is an advantage.

Experience with grease cooking and testing is an advantage.

Experience with quality management such as ISO 9001 is an advantage.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



