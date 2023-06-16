This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for supporting the integrity of Open Wells data received from the field and providing support to the Drilling, Completions, Interventions, and Integrity teams by tracking, reporting & analysing Wells performance including coordinating and preparing performance reports and conducting benchmarking studies against internal and external performance.

Production & Operations



Wells Group



Responsible for supporting the integrity of Open Wells data received from the field and providing support to the Drilling, Completions, Interventions, and Integrity teams by tracking, reporting & analysing Wells performance including coordinating and preparing performance reports and conducting benchmarking studies against internal and external performance.



A new exciting job opportunity has arisen for a Lab Technician to join us in Sunbury.

Wells Solutions Fluids Laboratory provides specialist technical services to support drilling and completion operations across the globe and works with Innovation and Engineering (I&E) team to evaluate new products/tools which can improve efficiency.

The Laboratory Technician works in the laboratory to support all bp Regions by performing lab tests as required. Laboratory technician operates wide range of high-pressure high temperature equipment, rheometers and performs analytical testing. Lab Technician works with other engineers and team members from diverse backgrounds to understand project goals and design under the supervision of the Lab manager. The candidate has good technical and industry knowledge.

Key Accountabilities:

Work in accordance with Our Code, BP values and the Well Solutions Guiding Principles of understanding risks.

Support the safe delivery of projects, including driving continuous improvement of local HSSE standards and procedures and especially within laboratories.

Performs fluids mixing and formation damage projects and works with focus on providing technical support on fluids evaluations as needed for various BP Regions.

Maintain adequate inventory of replacement parts, supplies for test equipment and chemicals.

Perform risk assessment before each task or job to identify and mitigate potential safety or quality concerns. Complete COSHH of chemicals prior to using in the laboratory.

Is a laboratory instrument(s) owner - responsible for the maintenance, calibration troubleshooting and minor repair required for accurate reliable operation of equipments.

Write technical reports summarizing the results and observations and present it to the regional stakeholders.

Maintains files and documentation related to test equipment and test results of equipment.

Act as a role model for safety, creating the conditions for a strong 'speak up' culture to thrive, in accordance with the Safety Leadership Principles, bp beliefs, ethics and compliance.

Work closely with other sub-disciplines (Fluids, Cementing, Innovation and Engineering) in terms of providing laboratory and technical support.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering /chemistry or similar.

Prior industry-specific knowledge preferable.

Strong oral & written communication skills with the ability to communicate with people in all levels of the organization.

Must be able to build strong relationships with peers, co-workers, management, and customers through effective communication, integrity, trust and respect.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.