Lab Technician

The Cherry Point Laboratory offers an exciting opportunity for Quality Assurance Lab Technicians. This position is responsible for chemical and biological analysis and reporting of petroleum products, compressed gases and waste water for product quality assurance, process optimization and environmental compliance. This position is an essential, operational critical role to our product quality and environmental compliance systems. Success in this role is accomplished through a strong science and analytical background in addition to following established procedures, process safety standards and best practices.

Key Accountabilities:

Understands and supports the day-to-day operational and the longer-term strategic goals of the refinery and laboratory

Safe lab work practices with a proactive approach to raising and resolving issues

Safely sampling various product streams in the field

Ability to understand and follow ASTM and regulatory test methods

Provides prompt and accurate testing of routine and non-routine samples following the required method/standard

Takes ownership of their test results while truthfully and accurately entering results into the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS)

Understands the analytical data being generated and performs troubleshooting as needed

Proactively communicates any unusual observations made during sample analysis to flag potential issues, assist in troubleshooting and resolving of an issue

Performs any required retesting and communicates off-specification product results

Follows instrument performance-monitoring checks ensuring accurate records as part of the laboratory’s SQC system

Is a laboratory instrument(s) owner - responsible for the maintenance, calibration, troubleshooting and minor repair required for accurate reliable operation of equipment

Participates in routine proficiency testing and on-going training programs

Must be self-directed with a high level of initiative

Must be motivated and accountable for achieving long term and day to day goals and tasks.

Works well with others on the team, behaviors and actions are for the overall benefit of the team to complete tasks and achieve goals

Assists the laboratory chemists and supervisors in the development of new test procedures.

Essential Education:

Bachelor's Degree in Science or related field or equivalent experience.



Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Must work a rotating 12-hour shift schedule with required overtime

Must be able to climb ladders/stairs to a height of 50 feet and to lift at least 40 pounds.

Must work safely and follow prescribed procedures

Must have the ability to work alone without supervision during the shift

Must move through the lab technician progression within the targeted timeframe

Must have strong analytical chemistry skills

Must have good written and oral communication skills

Must have ability to write procedures (standard work instructions) and train others

Must have proficiency in Microsoft Office applications with intermediate computer skills

Must have knowledge on the use of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

Must have knowledge on the use of SQC methods.

Desirable Criteria:

Previous experience in a petroleum or environmental laboratory is desirable

Knowledge of petroleum testing and specification is preferred.

