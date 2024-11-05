Lab Technician

Entity:Production & Operations
The Cherry Point Laboratory offers an exciting opportunity for Quality Assurance Lab Technicians. This position is responsible for chemical and biological analysis and reporting of petroleum products, compressed gases and waste water for product quality assurance, process optimization and environmental compliance. This position is an essential, operational critical role to our product quality and environmental compliance systems. Success in this role is accomplished through a strong science and analytical background in addition to following established procedures, process safety standards and best practices.
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits ( https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Pay rate it's $41.28, plus overtime. Some of our benefits include medical, dental, vision, pension, and a 401k matching contribution, vacation, and 9 paid holidays per year.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is not available for remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.