Laboratory Safety and Operations Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Applied sciences is where bp’s physical research and development work happens; we cover the science behind everything bp does. We lead scientific innovation right through the lifecycle - from research, product development, demonstration, technical scale-up, commercialization and support for users in the real world.This is an opportunity to join a business with an envious position touching and working with many of bp’s internal businesses and external partners in supporting today’s opportunities whilst focussing on delivering the future technologies.This role plays a key part in the integration of our lab operations and will provide oversight and verification of regulatory compliance. Run and implement high-quality specialist engineering and coordination support to a wide range of laboratory equipment. Success is developing and assuring our safe systems of work, whilst facing the challenges of a research, development and technology driven business.



Job Description:

Manage, organise and implement high-quality specialist engineering and coordination support to a wide range of laboratory equipment (centrifuges, materials science equipment, stirrers/ shakers, chromatography/ spectroscopy machines, PH Meters, laboratory measurement equipment) including the supporting tasks in the laboratory space to drive quality and efficiency for the client’s scientific staff

Ensure prompt, flexible, customer focused equipment support whilst maintaining compliance with statutory, regulatory, and engineering standards

Plan & carry out engineering maintenance and commissioning work associated with scientific equipment and systems in a safe, cost effective manner to ensure minimum business disruption.

Use technical knowledge to identify and source components and services.

Manage the availability of essential spares to support the range of equipment and systems used within the laboratory facilities in a cost-effective manner.

Manage and improve the service logging process and asset database

Carry out regular asset sweeps (and potential for re-tagging of equipment)

Create, manage and review supporting documentation e.g. service reports

Support contract management process in the set-up, renewal and budget of contracts

Monitor the performance of the scientific equipment and systems using Key Performance Indicators to instigate improvements and influence changes

Build-up and maintain client relationships

Attend client meetings to review on-going performance, areas for continual improvement

The services they provide ultimately allow scientists and researchers to spend more time on what really matters – advancing scientific research!

Requirements of the Laboratory Lead role:

Experience working as a Laboratory Coordinator, Laboratory Manager, Lab Technician/ Senior Laboratory Technician, Scientist, Laboratory Supervisor or in a similar role and ideally you will have experience working with Materials Science, Chromatography, Analytical Chemistry, Oil Samples or Laboratory Equipment such as Stirrers, Shakers, Microscopes, Centrifuges, Balances/ Weighing, Autoclaves, Liquid Handling Instruments or PH Meters/ Laboratory Refrigeration

Ideally you will have experience working with manufacturers/ suppliers, coordinating breakdowns of the instruments/ booking service engineers in the diary, Health & Safety checks, and replenishing laboratory consumables/ reagents

PC literate in Microsoft packages (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and SharePoint experience would be an advantage)

Hold a scientific or chemistry/ materials science related degree (e.g. BSc or MSc, PhD/ HNC/HND etc.)

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess Design, Catalysis, Chemical kinetic modelling, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Engineering, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Talent Matching, Technoeconomic evaluation of processes {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.