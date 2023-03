Job summary

We are looking for a Laboratory Technician, where you will be involved in sampling, testing, and reporting the test results on a range of petroleum products and streams processed and manufactured at the Whiting Business Unit. Also you will need to follow testing procedures and must do so in a safe and timely manner.

Key Outcomes and Accountabilities

Provides prompt and accurate testing of routine or non-routine samples using the required method/standard.

Records and maintains accurate records of analysis.

Enters test results into the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

Contributes effectively to the team, meeting both team and personal objectives as set.

Communicates accurately any unusual observations made during analysis of samples so as to assist in resolving internal non-conformances.

Assists the laboratory chemists and supervisors in the development of new test procedures.

Provides training for new laboratory technicians.

Performs routine maintenance on analytical and process equipment as required for normal lab operations.

Maintains equipment, calibrations and performance-monitoring checks ensuring accurate records.

Performs any required retesting and communicates off-specification product results.

Practices site safety and environmental standards and follows local area policies.

Participates in job safety analysis and has good work area housekeeping.

Supports the laboratory's ISO9001 quality management system.

Understands and supports the day-to-day operational and the longer-term strategic goals of the refinery and laboratory.

About You

Associates Degree or higher in a chemical or technology field with a minimum of two semesters of college chemistry.

Strong, analytical chemistry skills.

Intermediate computer skills.

Knowledge on the use of LIMS and SQC methods.

Able to follow procedures.

Knowledge of petroleum testing and specifications is preferred.

Ability to write procedures (standard work instructions), and train others and document progress.

Ability to be on call, work 12 hour rotating shifts, and be available for mandatory overtime (known as a draft), including weekends and holidays.

A valid driver’s license.

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

