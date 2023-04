Job summary

Grade N. Responsible for providing technical and administrative support to geological, geophysical, petrotech, refinery, or land personnel. Also, responsible for loading/entering, verifying, manipulating, analysing, and reporting data related to well logs, seismic activity, or refining activity.

Purpose of role:

To carry out quality control tests on lube oils, bulk base oils, additives and decanting products. Key



Key Accountabilities

To perform quality control test on production samples and incoming additives and bulk base oils to ensure products meet required specifications.

Perform QA testing such as ARV, Flash Point (PMCC) and Rust Test

Prepare and maintain accurate record of test reports and to interpret and analyse test results.

Prepare laboratory reagents and standardise them for use.

Implement good housekeeping so as to ensure that the laboratory has a safe and balanced working environment.

Ensure that laboratory equipment and apparatus are in tip-top condition for use.

Maintaining periodic instrument and equipment calibration in good working condition.

To assist in commissioning of equipment to ensure that it is fully operational and reliable for testing.

Ensure accurate testing results generated.

Monitor laboratory chemicals, gases and consumables.

Ensure sufficient stock of reagents and chemicals at all times.

Liaise closely with Operation staff on production blending and filling status.

Providing accurate and timely generation of Work Orders.

Update production test data for Certificate of Analysis and monthly Summary Report.

Conduct warehouse inspections to acquire relevant information such as COA to ensure product quality and accurate documentation.

Conduct pilot blends when there is a new or change in the product formulation.

Upkeep cupboards and store-room that keep production record files and retention samples.

Comply with the BP HSSE Guidelines and Policies

1 year of experience in similar capacity and manufacturing environment.

A recognised diploma in Chemical Process Technology / Chemical Engineering or Chemistry related.

Understanding of HSE requirements relating to lab operations.

Understand test procedure and carry out test competently.

Must be a team player in the laboratory

Able to prepare reagents for testing

Understand how to formulate a pilot blend and carry out QC tests

Understand and be able to do mathematical calculations

This role is based in Singapore, Tepong plant.#LI-onsite