Laboratory Technician

Laboratory Technicians are involved in sampling, testing, and reporting the test results on a full range of petroleum products and streams processed and manufactured at the Whiting Business Unit. They follow established testing procedures and must do so in a safe and timely manner.
Production & Operations
Research & Technology Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Advanced spectroscopies, Analytical Chemistry, Analytical Separation Science, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Data Analysis, Data Management, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Imaging Techniques, Incident investigation and learning, Industry technology knowledge, Instrument maintenance, Laboratory Operations, Product Development, Quality conformance
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
