Laboratory Technician

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Laboratory Technicians are involved in sampling, testing, and reporting the test results on a full range of petroleum products and streams processed and manufactured at the Whiting Business Unit.They follow established testing procedures and must do so in a safe and timely manner.



Job Description:

Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities

Provides prompt and accurate testing of routine or non-routine samples using the required method/standard.

Records and maintains accurate records of analysis.

Enters test results into the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

Contributes effectively to the team, meeting both team and personal objectives as set.

Communicates accurately any unusual observations made during analysis of samples so as to assist in resolving internal non-conformances.

Assists the laboratory chemists and supervisors in the development of new test procedures.

Provides training for new laboratory technicians.

Performs routine maintenance on analytical and process equipment as required for normal lab operations.

Maintains equipment, calibrations and performance-monitoring checks ensuring accurate records.

Performs any required retesting and communicates off-specification product results.

Practices site safety and environmental standards and follows local area policies.

Participates in job safety analysis and has good work area housekeeping.

Supports the laboratory's ISO9001 quality management system.

Understands and supports the day-to-day operational and the longer-term strategic goals of the refinery and laboratory.



Education

Associates Degree or higher in a chemical or technology field with a minimum of two semesters of college chemistry.



Preferred Qualifications

Strong, analytical chemistry skills.

Intermediate computer skills.

Knowledge on the use of LIMS.

Knowledge on the use of SQC methods.

Able to follow procedures.

Knowledge of petroleum testing and specifications is preferred.

Ability to write procedures (standard work instructions), and train others and document progress.

Ability to be on call, work 12 hour rotating shifts, and be available for mandatory overtime (known as a draft), including weekends and holidays.

A valid driver’s license.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

