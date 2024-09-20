Laboratory Technician

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Vacature: Allround Laboratorium Technician (shift)

Doel van de functie:



Het leveren van betrouwbare, efficiënte en servicegerichte analytische ondersteuning om de doelen van bp Raffinaderij Rotterdam (bpRR) te realiseren. Hierbij wordt altijd rekening gehouden met de veiligheid van jouzelf en je collega’s.

In deze rol zal je:

Analyses uitvoeren in volgorde van urgentie en de resultaten autoriseren.

Kalibraties uitvoeren om de betrouwbaarheid en nauwkeurigheid van de analyses te waarborgen.

Analyse-resultaten interpreteren en de oorzaak van onnauwkeurige resultaten opsporen en elimineren in overleg met de senior.

Off-spec resultaten en afwijkingen rapporteren aan de aanvrager.

Monsters ophalen en deze administratief verwerken.

Diverse administraties bijhouden met betrekking tot kwaliteitsborging.

Voorstellen doen voor verbeteringen in testvoorschriften en labprocessen.

Storingen verhelpen, apparatuur onderhouden en logboeken bijhouden.

Bijdragen aan orde en netheid op het laboratorium en een veilige werkomgeving.

Wat je nodig hebt om succesvol te zijn:

Minimaal MBO niveau 4, bij voorkeur in laboratoriumopleiding analytische chemie.

Cursus Basisveiligheid VCA of VCA-vol of de bereidheid dat te halen

Ervaring met moderne analyseapparatuur en kennis van zowel theoretische als praktische analyses.

Goede beheersing van de Nederlandse en Engelse taal, zowel mondeling als schriftelijk.

Kennis van proces- en offsite installaties en laboratoriumveiligheidsvoorschriften is een pré

Wat krijg je er voor terug?

Uitstekend salaris

30% ploegentoeslag in de 5-ploegendienst

13 en 14e maand

Uitdagend werk met veel verantwoordelijkheid

Een ploegenrooster gericht op een gezonde werk-privé balans

Een inclusieve cultuur waar er wordt gezorgd voor elkaar

Stabiliteit & zekerheid

Deze functie is kantoorgebonden op onze BP-raffinaderij- Europoort.

Kandidaten moeten beschikken over eigen vervoer naar onze locatie, aangezien deze niet bereikbaar is met het openbaar vervoer.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



