  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Laboratory Technician

Laboratory Technician

  • Location TH: Samut Sakorn Plant
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ089497
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Description:

•  Lab Operations & Quality Control

  • Ensure all products, ingredients, and processes meet BP standards and specifications.

  • Maintain high-quality testing within agreed turnaround times (TAT) and ensure compliance with ISO, HSES, and BP guidelines.

  • Verify product and ingredient specifications in Fusion and Lotus Notes and ensure compliance with GLT requirements.

  • Oversee testing of raw materials, blending & filling samples, oils, and waste materials, including customer complaint investigations.

•  Collaboration & Coordination

  • Work with Lab testers, formulation chemists, and QC teams to align with BP and ISO standards.

  • Coordinate with supply chain and other functions for lab-related activities, ensuring alignment with company goals.

  • Support NPD/NPI testing, APQP, and MSA for IATF16949 compliance.

•  Quality Management & Continuous Improvement

  • Lead lab activities to ensure adherence to BP Quality Standards, ISO 9000, 14000, and TS 16949.

  • Drive process improvements and address weaknesses in lab-related procedures, collaborating with EA for safety compliance.

  • Ensure lab equipment is maintained and functional and support the resolution of quality incidents and customer complaints.

•  Reporting & Documentation

  • Support the preparation of reports for Weekly Quality and Plant Performance Reviews.

  • Submit necessary documents, such as SOR and QOC, to meet performance targets.


Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Analytical Chemistry, Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, ISO Standard, Laboratory Operations, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Quality, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


