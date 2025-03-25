Laboratory Technician

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

• Lab Operations & Quality Control

Ensure all products, ingredients, and processes meet BP standards and specifications.

Maintain high-quality testing within agreed turnaround times (TAT) and ensure compliance with ISO, HSES, and BP guidelines.

Verify product and ingredient specifications in Fusion and Lotus Notes and ensure compliance with GLT requirements.

Oversee testing of raw materials, blending & filling samples, oils, and waste materials, including customer complaint investigations.

• Collaboration & Coordination

Work with Lab testers, formulation chemists, and QC teams to align with BP and ISO standards.

Coordinate with supply chain and other functions for lab-related activities, ensuring alignment with company goals.

Support NPD/NPI testing, APQP, and MSA for IATF16949 compliance.

• Quality Management & Continuous Improvement

Lead lab activities to ensure adherence to BP Quality Standards, ISO 9000, 14000, and TS 16949.

Drive process improvements and address weaknesses in lab-related procedures, collaborating with EA for safety compliance.

Ensure lab equipment is maintained and functional and support the resolution of quality incidents and customer complaints.

• Reporting & Documentation

Support the preparation of reports for Weekly Quality and Plant Performance Reviews.

Submit necessary documents, such as SOR and QOC, to meet performance targets.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Analytical Chemistry, Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, ISO Standard, Laboratory Operations, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Quality, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.