Labour Rights & Modern Slavery Programme & Systems Senior Advisor

Responsible for project management of bp’s Labour Rights & Modern Slavery (LRMS) programme, developing and managing metrics and data collection systems and working with the LRMS disciplines to manage and demonstrate improved LRMS performance. This role is open to applications from candidates seeking a contracting position.

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Responsible for project management of bp’s Labour Rights & Modern Slavery (LRMS) programme, developing and managing metrics and data collection systems and working with the LRMS disciplines to manage and demonstrate improved LRMS performance. This role is open to applications from candidates seeking a contracting position.



As the Labour Rights & Modern Slavery (LRMS) Systems & Project Manager in the Production & Operations organization within the central HSE & Carbon sub-entity at bp, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the company's commitment to human rights. Your expertise in project management will contribute to seamless coordination of the activity set. You will also develop systems/processes to support efficient/effective implementation and performance management of the LRMS programme. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to develop and implement a project plan and supporting systems for delivery of bp’s commitments to conduct due diligence for LRMS with our suppliers and broader LRMS risk management within our operations.

On behalf of the HSE&C Senior Vice President, and under the leadership of the E&S LRMS Manager, this role is to deliver the following activities:

Coordinate LRMS activity across the programme, including communication of progress via a robust communications and engagement plan.

Lead the programme planning and delivery, including activity prioritization and securing resources.

Ensure bp’s operated businesses, HSE&C, Procurement, S&SV and P&C engagement and resource commitment to support programme design, implementation, value creation and delivery.

Lead and project manage work with I&E digital portfolio managers as appropriate to design and integrate digital tools into transformation activities within the programme - from initiation through implementation.

Design and manage interim system solutions to enable programme to progress whilst digital tools developed

Collate programme performance updates as needed

Establish and maintain internal and external relationships required to inform and progress the programme, with a focus on LRMS Leadership for transformation and priority delivery.

Maintain healthy partnerships across HSE&C, S&SV, Procurement, P&C, HSEC, Projects, Regions and Refineries to ensure successful program delivery and mitigate risks.

Proven experience in multi-stakeholder project management.

Strong understanding of stakeholder management techniques.

Experience in applying agile tools and ways of working

Experience of working with digital team to develop systems to manage data and performance

Track record of developing pragmatic interim technical solutions to collate, manage and analyse data to track programme progress

Proven ability to engage with diverse stakeholders to build relationships, address concerns, and promote teamwork.

Excellent data collation, analysis and PowerBI knowledge

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to convey complex concepts and findings to both technical and non-technical audiences in a simplified format.

The ability to take initiative and lead in solving problems without a high degree of supervision.

Bachelors degree in related field or equivalent experience

Knowledge / experience of human rights/ labour rights agenda.

Knowledge / experience of data management systems used in the responsible sourcing/ labour rights space

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, meet deadlines, and work independently in a fast-paced environment. Strong organizational and time management skills.

Sensitivity to cultural and social contexts, with the ability to navigate diverse cultural environments and adapt approaches accordingly.

Multiple language skills would be a plus.

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements.

Possibility to join social communities and networks.

A healthy work-life balance.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment.

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

And many others benefits!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Labour rights and modern slavery, Leadership, Project Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.