This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

This is a global role and can be based in any location where there is a bp office. As a Labour Rights Supply Chain Advisor in the Production & Operations organization within the HSE & Carbon sub-entity at bp, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the company's dedication to human rights throughout its supply chain with an initial focus on labour rights. This role is open to candidates looking for a contracting position.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Your expertise in workers’ rights and due diligence processes will contribute to the identification, evaluation, and mitigation of human rights risks associated with our contractors and suppliers. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to develop and implement strategies that promote human rights, improve transparency, and drive responsible business practices across the supply chain

Key Accountabilities:

On behalf of the HSE&C Senior Vice President, and under the leadership of the E&S Labour Rights and Modern Slavery Manager, this role is to deliver the following activities (‘suppliers’ include suppliers of both goods and services):

Risk assessment: Help to develop systems (human and digital) to identify and evaluate potential human rights risks and impacts (with initial focus on labour rights) arising from supplier activities, such as forced labor, child labor, discrimination, and health and safety practices.

Compliance monitoring: Develop and implement monitoring systems to assess suppliers' compliance with human rights policies, procedures, and contractual obligations.

Conduct due diligence: Conduct comprehensive labour rights due diligence assessments (in-person and remote) of contractors and suppliers within the company's supply chain, utilizing internationally recognized frameworks and standards. Review reports of assessments carried out by other bp parties and provide feedback

Remedy: Collaborate with internal stakeholders and suppliers to develop and implement remedy to address identified human rights issues, ensuring effective resolution and continuous improvement.

Programme management: input into programme design and lead implementation of key programmes. Work with data systems to record and track progress.

Stakeholder engagement: Engage with relevant stakeholders, including internal businesses and central functions and external suppliers, to foster partnerships and exchange best practices in human rights due diligence.

Reporting and transparency: Prepare accurate and timely reports on human rights performance indicators, ensuring clarity and accountability within bp and in the supply chain.

Collaboration and coordination: Collaborate with internal teams, such as Legal, Procurement, and Sustainability, to integrate human rights considerations into the procurement and contracting processes.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong understanding of international human rights standards, frameworks, and guidelines, such as the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions. Familiarity with the energy industry and supply chain dynamics is a plus.

Demonstrated ability in human rights, sourcing, supply chain management, or a related field. Experience in crafting supplier questionnaires, conducting due diligence assessments and/or facilitating remedy with suppliers is required.

Proven track record of engaging with diverse stakeholders to build relationships, address concerns, and promote collaboration.

Excellent data compilation and analytical skills and excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability to convey sophisticated concepts and findings to both technical and non-technical audiences. To take initiative and lead in solving problems without a high degree of supervision.

Desireable Criteria:

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, meet deadlines, and work independently in a fast-paced environment. Strong organizational and time management skills.

Sensitivity to cultural and social contexts, with the ability to navigate diverse cultural environments and adapt approaches accordingly.

Multiple language skills would be a plus.

Education:

Bachelors degree in human rights, international relations, social sciences, law, supply chain or a related field or equivalent experience

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements.

Possibility to join social communities and networks.

A healthy work-life balance.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment.

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

And many others benefits.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Human Rights, Labor Rights, Labour rights and modern slavery, Supply Chain, Teamwork



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.