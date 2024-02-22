Labour Rights and Modern Slavery Data, Systems & Project Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

As the data driven Project Manager you will play a crucial role in the Labour Rights & Modern Slavery (LRMS) team, which sits within the central Health, Safety, Environment & Carbon sub-entity of bp.

Your expertise in project management will contribute to seamless coordination of the activity set across disciplines. You will also develop and drive systems/processes and data insights to support efficient/effective implementation and performance management of the LRMS programme. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to develop and implement a project plan and supporting systems for delivery of bp’s commitments to conduct due diligence for LRMS with our suppliers and broader LRMS risk management within our operations.

Key Accountabilities

On behalf of the HSE&C Senior Vice President, and under the leadership of the E&S LRMS Manager, this role is to deliver the following activities:

Lead the programme planning and delivery, including activity prioritization and securing resources.

Ensure alignment of LRMS business requirements across all departments.

Effectively communicate LRMS business requirements to I&E digital teams.

Lead and project manage work with I&E digital portfolio managers as appropriate to design and integrate digital tools into transformation activities within the programme - from initiation through implementation.

Design and run interim system solutions to enable programme to progress whilst digital tools developed

Collate programme performance updates as needed

Standardise and and analyse data using Excel, Power BI (or equivalent) to help drive/inform project goals

Report and provide insights on projects performance and milestones.

Coordinate LRMS activity across the programme, including communication of progress via a robust communications and engagement plan.

Establish and maintain internal and external relationships required to inform and progress the programme, with a focus on LRMS Leadership for transformation and priority delivery.

Maintain healthy partnerships across HSE&C, S&SV, Procurement, P&C, HSEC, Projects, Regions and Refineries to ensure successful program delivery and mitigate risks.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Bachelors degree in related field or equivalent experience

Proven experience in multi-stakeholder project management.

Strong understanding of stakeholder management techniques.

Experience in applying agile tools and ways of working

Experience of working with digital team to develop systems to handle data and performance

Track record of developing pragmatic interim technical solutions to collate, manage and analyse data to track programme progress

Shown ability to engage with diverse stakeholders to build relationships, address concerns, and promote collaboration.

Proven experience in collating, standardising and analysing data using Excel e.g. ability to create pivot tables, pivot charts, vlookups & formulas etc.

Excellent data analysis and reporting using Power BI and Excel

Excellent verbal and written communication skills,. Able to convey complex concepts and findings to both technical and non-technical audiences in a simplified format.

The ability to take initiative and lead in solving problems without a high degree of supervision.

Desirable criteria

Expertise in data management systems used in the responsible sourcing/ labour rights space and/or procurement systems such as SAP and Ariba.

Experience in managing projects using Azure DevOps (ADO)or similar technologies.

Understanding of data integration and the ETL (Extract, Transforming & Loading) process.

Ability to map business processes, roles and responsibilities (RACI)

Experience with power query, python or similar technologies.

Knowledge / experience of human rights/ labour rights agenda.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously, meet deadlines, and work independently in a fast-paced environment. Strong organizational and time management skills.

Sensitivity to cultural and social contexts, with the ability to navigate diverse cultural environments and adapt approaches accordingly.

Multiple language skills would be a plus.

Why Join our team?

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

