Land Analyst - Gas & Low Carbon

This Land Analyst role will report to the bpx Corporate Land Manager but work seamlessly with the bp Gas & Low Carbon team.
Entity:Production & Operations
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Assist with broker management
Budget management
Invoice & payment management
Document management
Vendor setup in SAP, including ethics & compliance review
Obligation tracking
Meeting coordination & organization
Essential Experience and Education:
Bachelor’s degree required.
SAP, On Demand Land, or Thought Trace experience a plus
MS Office expertise required
3-5 years land or admin experience
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $84,000-$131,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.