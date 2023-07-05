Site traffic information and cookies

Land Analyst - Gas & Low Carbon

  • Location US: West Memorial - Houston, US: Denver - Platte
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Procurement &amp; Supply Chain Management Group
  • Relocation available Relocation may be negotiable for this role
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ065591
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

This Land Analyst role will report to the bpx Corporate Land Manager but work seamlessly with the bp Gas & Low Carbon team.

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities: 

  • Assist with broker management 

  • Budget management 

  • Invoice & payment management 

  • Document management 

  • Vendor setup in SAP, including ethics & compliance review 

  • Obligation tracking 

  • Meeting coordination & organization 

Essential Experience and Education: 

  • Bachelor’s degree required. 

  • SAP, On Demand Land, or Thought Trace experience a plus 

  • MS Office expertise required 

  • 3-5 years land or admin experience 

 

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $84,000-$131,000 

 
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.  


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

