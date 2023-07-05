Land Analyst - Gas & Low Carbon

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

This Land Analyst role will report to the bpx Corporate Land Manager but work seamlessly with the bp Gas & Low Carbon team.

Production & Operations



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



This Land Analyst role will report to the bpx Corporate Land Manager but work seamlessly with the bp Gas & Low Carbon team.



Key Accountabilities:

Assist with broker management

Budget management

Invoice & payment management

Document management

Vendor setup in SAP, including ethics & compliance review

Obligation tracking

Meeting coordination & organization

Essential Experience and Education:

Bachelor’s degree required.

SAP, On Demand Land, or Thought Trace experience a plus

MS Office expertise required

3-5 years land or admin experience

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $84,000-$131,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



