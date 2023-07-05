Job summary

Responsible for maintaining BP’s land related contracts and leases including financial obligations in operated and non-operated properties, analysing and interpreting lease and contract agreements as well as real estate lease and contract agreements to ensure proper interpretation, timely execution of new agreements, as applicable, and accurate and proper establishment of newly executed agreements into BP's Land Database, QLS. This Land Analyst role will report to the bpx Corporate Land Manager andwork seamlessly with stakeholders across bpx.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for maintaining BP’s land related contracts and leases including financial obligations in operated and non-operated properties, analysing and interpreting lease and contract agreements as well as real estate lease and contract agreements to ensure proper interpretation, timely execution of new agreements, as applicable, and accurate and proper establishment of newly executed agreements into BP's Land Database, QLS. This Land Analyst role will report to the bpx Corporate Land Manager andwork seamlessly with stakeholders across bpx.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Lease and Contract Management, including obligation tracking

OnBase and ThoughtTrace filing

Vendor entry/creation/updates

Balloting

Check processing and tracking

General Metadata management

Essential Experience and Education:

Bachelor’s degree required.

SAP, On Demand Land, OnBase, ThoughtTrace, or PowerBI experience a plus

MS Office expertise required

Land or Land Administration experience a plus

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $68,000-$106,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.