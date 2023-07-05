Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Responsible for supporting all aspects of Land, Land Administration, Regulatory including (field, development/hearings and permitting), Front-end Loading and Royalty Relations within the business unit including using sound technical capabilities to support development of deals, negotiations and agreement structures and performing routine industry intelligence in order to protect and maximize land portfolio value. This Land Analyst role will report to the bpx Corporate Land Manager and work seamlessly with stakeholders across bpx.

Production & Operations



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Responsible for supporting all aspects of Land, Land Administration, Regulatory including (field, development/hearings and permitting), Front-end Loading and Royalty Relations within the business unit including using sound technical capabilities to support development of deals, negotiations and agreement structures and performing routine industry intelligence in order to protect and maximize land portfolio value. This Land Analyst role will report to the bpx Corporate Land Manager and work seamlessly with stakeholders across bpx.



Key Accountabilities:

Lease and Contract management and administration

Obligation and Payment tracking in On Demand Land

Vendor maintenance in SAP

Check processing and tracking

Database administration

Acreage and provision reporting

Minimum Royalty calculation and tracking

Analysis/reporting of undeveloped leasehold value and acreage as related to lease progression

Essential Experience and Education:

Bachelor’s degree required.

SAP, On Demand Land, OnBase, ThoughtTrace, or PowerBI experience a plus ( required?)

MS Office expertise required

3-5 years Land or Land Administration experience required

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $84,000-$131,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.