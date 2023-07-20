The Land Analyst supports the Land team and works with a multi-discipline sub-surface team in the development of prospect and play access and in support of ongoing operations within the Business Unit.

The Land Analyst assists the Land Negotiators in the preparation, review and documentation of new agreements, review and recommendations regarding contract and lease obligations and auditing broker spend and compliance with associated agreements.

The Land Analyst assists Land Negotiations team with title assurance and documentation of partner participations and elections and interfaces with Land Compliance teams to appropriately secure and document same.

The Land Analyst works with partners to ensure BPX Energy is receiving all required data it is entitled to receive per our existing agreements and supports Land teams in assuring compliance with meeting all requirements of company leases and contracts.

The Land Analyst prepares well proposal letters for any necessary drilling or well work and tracks and facilitates timely election due dates.

The Land Analyst is also accountable for OBO well proposals and well work elections assuring timely response within our organization.

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills required.

Communicates with clarity and integrity and understands the need for constant and consistent dialog.