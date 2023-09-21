Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for maintaining BP’s land related contracts and leases including financial obligations in operated and non-operated properties, analyzing and interpreting lease and contract agreements as well as real estate lease and contract agreements to ensure proper interpretation, timely execution of new agreements, as applicable, and accurate and proper establishment of newly executed agreements into BP's Land Database, QLS

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

The Land Analyst supports the Land team and works with a multi-discipline sub-surface team in the development of prospect and play access and in support of ongoing operations within the Business Unit.

The Land Analyst assists the Land Negotiators in the preparation, review and documentation of new agreements, review and recommendations regarding contract and lease obligations and auditing broker spend and compliance with associated agreements.

Also assists Land Negotiations team with title assurance and documentation of partner participations and elections and interfaces with Land Compliance teams to appropriately secure and document same.

The Land Analyst works with partners to ensure BPX Energy is receiving all required data it is entitled to receive per our existing agreements and supports Land teams in assuring compliance with meeting all requirements of company leases and contracts.

Prepares well proposal letters for any necessary drilling or well work and tracks and facilitates timely election due dates.

The Land Analyst is also accountable for OBO well proposals and well work elections assuring timely response within our organization.

Exceptional verbal and written communication skills required. Communicates with clarity and integrity and understands the need for constant and consistent dialog.

Self-motivated with strong attention to detail, ability to multi-task with excellent planning and organizational skills, action-oriented problem solver with strong interpersonal and teamworking skills.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years of in-house land/land department related experience including Oil and Gas land contracts or related experience.

Extremely detail oriented, organized, and able to multi-task with strong communication and planning are key to this position.

Strong computer skills, including proficient in MS Excel, Word, Outlook and Power Point.

Essential Education:

BBA or BS in Petroleum Land Management/Energy Management, business, or related field preferred.

Desirable Criteria and Qualifications

Knowledge and experience in working with a land administration team.

Ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.

Very strong interpersonal skills and the ability to build relationships with team members and partners.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Forward-looking thinker who actively seeks opportunities and solutions and foresees un-intended consequences.

Foster an environment of safety-first operations.

Demonstrate ability to achieve high-performance goals and meet deadlines in fast-paced environment.

Demonstrated use of IMPACT principles:

I - Innovated: Learns from new ideas and applies solutions to add value.

M - Motivated: Overcomes obstacles with an intense desire to succeed.

P - Performance Driven: Makes value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives.

A - Accountable: Takes responsibility and ownership of business performance.

C - Collaborative: Shares knowledge and works together for the good of L48.

T - Trustworthy: Keeps commitments, listens to others and authentically supports change necessary to achieve our Path to Premier.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $68,000 - $106,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



