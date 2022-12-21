Land Negotiator

Key Accountabilities

Develops and maintains strong working relationships with significant mineral and royalty owners, and industry partners and competitors to facilitate strategic partnerships in support of commercial activity.

Manages risk and drives safe, reliable, and compliant behaviors and land processes.

Participates in the areas of deal development and structure, negotiations and the drafting of commercial oil and gas agreements including but not limited to farmouts/farmins, JOAs, pooling agreements, production sharing agreements, development agreements, oil and gas leases, and assignments in support of optimal unit development.

Responsible for securing title assurance and ensuring that commercial transactions are documented in accordance with Delegation of Authority.

Responsible for input into applicable land systems, as well as internal communication to ensure proper compliance with contract terms and agreements.

Able to understand and analyze complex issues, identify risks and alternatives, and select an appropriate course of action to achieve desired outcome.

Manages and coordinates field brokerage work as needed, including title, related negotiations and activities, and can timely deliver drill-ready projects in coordination with internal exploration and/or development groups.

Has exceptional interpersonal, communication skills (oral and written) and teamworking skills.

Communicates with clarity and integrity and understands the need for constant and consistent dialog.

Essential Education:

BBA or BS in Petroleum Land Management/Energy Management, Business, or related field.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum of 6 years of in-house subsurface land negotiations experience, with at least 2 years of Permian experience preferred including experience with complex Permian leases and agreements;

AAPL member required; RL, RPL or CPL preferred;

Demonstrated ability to learn and adapt to different management software systems;

Strong skills using Microsoft Office products

Desirable criteria

In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate: Demonstrated ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in fast paced environment;

Forward looking thinker who actively seeks opportunities and solutions;

Strong interpersonal communication skills;

Demonstrated behaviors that align with team behaviors of accountability, trustworthiness, collaboration, and community

Additional information