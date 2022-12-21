We are seeking a highly motivated Land Negotiator who excels in a fast-paced, collaborative environment to join the Permian Land Team. You will be responsible for all Land activities from development planning to maintenance within a defined Area of Interest, while providing guidance and advice to a multi-disciplinary team in the development of prospect and play access in the Permian Basin.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education:
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Desirable criteria
|In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:
Additional information
|We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $119,000 - 172,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.