Land Negotiator - Originations

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

This Land Negotiator position will report to the bpx Corporate Land Manager but work seamlessly with the bp Gas & Low Carbon team. The Land Negotiator will be responsible for due diligence research, contract negotiation, reviewing and approving surface and subsurface title, acquiring curative work, managing land brokers and title attorneys, etc.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Heavy Due Diligence for surface and subsurface acquisition

PSA and contract negotiation

Deal origination and negotiation

Project Management, including risk identification

Experience managing a team of brokers

Manage project budget

Develops and maintains strong working relationships with both internal and external stakeholders, including but not limited to significant land owners, industry partners, government agencies, and competitors to facilitate strategic partnerships in support of commercial activity.

Manages risk and drives safe, reliable, and compliant behaviors and land processes.

Responsible for securing title assurance and ensuring that commercial transactions are documented in accordance with Delegation of Authority.

Responsible for input into applicable land systems, as well as internal communication to ensure proper compliance with contract terms and agreements.

Able to understand and analyze complex issues, identify risks and alternatives, and select an appropriate course of action to achieve desired outcome.

Has exceptional interpersonal, communication skills (oral and written) and teamworking skills.

Communicates with clarity and integrity and understands the need for constant and consistent dialog.

Essential Experience and Education:

AAPL member required; RL, RPL or CPL preferred;

BBA or BS in Petroleum Land Management/Energy Management, Business, or related field

Land Management degree or JD preferred, not required

3-5 year direct broker management/land acquisition experience required

Project ownership/management experience required

Strong teamwork skills, internal and external

Communicate in a clear, concise and effective manner, orally, and in writing; good listener; maintains tactful and professional demeanor in all situations with all levels, internal and external

Strong organization skills and attention to detail, self-motivated, learns quickly, anticipate the needs of management and have the ability to discreetly handle confidential information.

MS office expertise required

Knowledge of following technology: Enverus, OneMap, On Demand Land, ThoughtTrace, OnBase, Power BI

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $148,000-$231,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

