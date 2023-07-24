Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Land Negotiator is primarily responsible for securing access to oil and gas rights in support of the exploration and development of hydrocarbons.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

The Land Negotiator is primarily responsible for securing access to oil and gas rights in support of the exploration and development of hydrocarbons.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities: The Land Negotiator provides guidance and advice to a multi-discipline sub-surface team in the development of prospect and play access in the Eagle Ford in South Texas.

The Land Negotiator develops relationships within the oil and gas industry to facilitate partnering and trade opportunities.

The Land Negotiator actively participates in the areas of deal development, deal structure, negotiations and the drafting of commercial oil and gas agreements including farmouts/farmins, joint operating agreements, development agreements, oil and gas leases, and assignments.

The Land Negotiator ensures that commercial transactions are documented and communicated internally to ensure production and reserves are accurately and timely accounted for within the hydrocarbon value chain.

Able to understand and analyze complex issues, identify alternatives and select an appropriate course of action to achieve desired outcome.

Exceptional communication skills. Communicates with clarity and integrity and understands the need for constant and consistent dialog.

Good interpersonal, communication (oral and written) and teamworking skills.

Essential Experience and Education:

BBA or BS in Petroleum Land Management/Energy Management, business, or related field

Minimum of 6 years of in-house subsurface land negotiations experience.

Experience with complex Eagle Ford leases and agreements preferred.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $96,000-$147,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.