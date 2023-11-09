Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



We are seeking a highly motivated Land Negotiator who excels in a fast-paced, collaborative environment to join the Permian Land Team. You will be responsible for all Land activities from development planning to maintenance within a defined Area of Interest, while providing guidance and advice to a multi-disciplinary team in the development of prospect and play access in the Permian Basin.



Develops and maintains strong working relationships with significant mineral and royalty owners, and industry partners and competitors to facilitate strategic partnerships in support of commercial activity.

Manages risk and drives safe, reliable, and compliant behaviors and land processes.

Participates in the areas of deal development and structure, negotiations and the drafting of commercial oil and gas agreements including but not limited to farmouts/farmins, JOAs, pooling agreements, production sharing agreements, development agreements, oil and gas leases, and assignments in support of optimal unit development.

Responsible for securing title assurance and ensuring that commercial transactions are documented in accordance with Delegation of Authority.

Responsible for input into applicable land systems, as well as internal communication to ensure proper compliance with contract terms and agreements.

Able to understand and analyze complex issues, identify risks and alternatives, and select an appropriate course of action to achieve desired outcome.

Manages and coordinates field brokerage work as needed, including title, related negotiations, and activities, and can timely deliver drill-ready projects in coordination with internal exploration and/or development groups.

Has exceptional interpersonal, communication skills (oral and written) and teamworking skills.

Communicates with clarity and integrity and understands the need for constant and consistent dialog.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 3 years of in-house subsurface land negotiations experience, with Permian experience preferred

AAPL member required; RL or RPL preferred

Demonstrated ability to learn and adapt to different management software systems

Strong skills using Microsoft Office products

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:

Demonstrated ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in fast paced environment

Forward looking thinker who actively seeks opportunities and solutions

Strong interpersonal communication skills

Demonstrated behaviors that align with team behaviors of accountability, trustworthiness, collaboration, and community

ESSENTIAL EDUCATION

BBA or BS in Petroleum Land Management/Energy Management, Business, or related field.



How much do we pay (Base)? $$110,000 - $140,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



