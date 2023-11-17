Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Production & Operations



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As the Land Negotiator – Corporate Land, your primary responsibilities will include supporting the bpx Business Development team and to oversee the company's non-operated oil and gas assets across the Lower 48.



Delegate and supervise the due diligence process, including title research

Coordinate with legal and external vendors for complex title issues.

Review and analyze contract terms, identify potential risks, and recommend appropriate modifications.

Identify and evaluate potential land acquisition opportunities aligned with the company's strategic objectives.

Collaborate with landowners, governmental agencies, working interest partners, and other stakeholders to build and maintain positive long-term relationships.

Negotiate, prepare, review, and route agreements for execution, such as assignments, releases, communitization agreements, etc.

Bachelor's degree in Petroleum Land Management, Energy Management, or equivalent degree

AAPL Accreditation

Five years in-house Land Negotiator experience

Working knowledge and understanding of various commercial aspects of the oil and gas industry, such as purchase and sale agreements

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Proficiency in the use and application of Microsoft Office (Word, Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint), as well as other standard industry applications such as ArcGIS, Quorum, and PowerBI.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $130,000 - $170,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



