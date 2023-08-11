The Land Project Manager and Commercial Negotiator role supports the Special Projects team within bp Remediation Management (RM). RM has several remits within bp, including the management and evaluation of contaminated lands and other redundant properties for use and reuse by both bp and third parties as well as the direct sale or lease properties we no longer need. More recently, RM has started to develop a land and data management process to look at bp owned real property in the US. The Special Projects team works very closely with the liability management team doing project work, the prevention team, and has the lead in analyzing bp’s lands for reuse internally and externally. The Land Project Manager and Commercial Negotiator will: lead the effort to develop the property management database and tracking tool in the US; interact with other business teams to track the sale or purchase of real property; and will work closely with bp’s RM liability managers, real estate, and legal teams to negotiate the sale, lease, and overall use and reuse of redundant “Brownfield” property.
Why Join Us
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Business Continuity Management, Carbon intensity measurement, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Decision Making, Influencing, Life cycle and circularity, Oil spill preparedness and response, Remediation Management, Social valuation and impact, Stakeholder Engagement, Sustainability awareness and action, Sustainability Development
