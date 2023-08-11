Job summary

The Land Project Manager and Commercial Negotiator role supports the Special Projects team within bp Remediation Management (RM). RM has several remits within bp, including the management and evaluation of contaminated lands and other redundant properties for use and reuse by both bp and third parties as well as the direct sale or lease properties we no longer need. More recently, RM has started to develop a land and data management process to look at bp owned real property in the US. The Special Projects team works very closely with the liability management team doing project work, the prevention team, and has the lead in analyzing bp’s lands for reuse internally and externally. The Land Project Manager and Commercial Negotiator will: lead the effort to develop the property management database and tracking tool in the US; interact with other business teams to track the sale or purchase of real property; and will work closely with bp’s RM liability managers, real estate, and legal teams to negotiate the sale, lease, and overall use and reuse of redundant “Brownfield” property.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

The Land Project Manager and Commercial Negotiator role supports the Special Projects team within bp Remediation Management (RM). RM has several remits within bp, including the management and evaluation of contaminated lands and other redundant properties for use and reuse by both bp and third parties as well as the direct sale or lease properties we no longer need. More recently, RM has started to develop a land and data management process to look at bp owned real property in the US. The Special Projects team works very closely with the liability management team doing project work, the prevention team, and has the lead in analyzing bp’s lands for reuse internally and externally.The Land Project Manager and Commercial Negotiator will: lead the effort to develop the property management database and tracking tool in the US; interact with other business teams to track the sale or purchase of real property; and will work closely with bp’s RM liability managers, real estate, and legal teams to negotiate the sale, lease, and overall use and reuse of redundant “Brownfield” property.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Support strategies for resolving BP's environmental liability and obligations at bp sites through research and investigation of land use and reuse opportunities, analyze financial and sustainability opportunities as part of the cleanup or management of a property, and direct the listing for sale or lease of bp owned real properties.

Research the ownership of land parcels and potential bp obligations with respect to real properties and coordinate internally within RM, and other bp entities for the sale or reuse of properties.

Negotiate and execute purchase and sale agreements or long-term leases of Brownfield remediation sites and other redundant property.

Manage various land related projects related to discontinued operations, legacy and other obligations. Includes performing research, analyzing third party requests for modification of previous sale terms (including the modification of easements and deed restrictions), supporting RM Liability Managers in the analysis of sustainability opportunities and natural capital analysis, supporting the prevention team, and leading the RM property divestment process at certain locations.

Coordinate with the RM prevention team to manage property claims and long-term land agreements (leases, contracts, easements, etc).

Manage contractors performing research and analysis of land ownership, natural capital and sustainability, and internal reuse analysis.

Essential Experience and Education

Ability to manage significant negotiations for the sale and reuse of real properties in the US.

Experience working with real property descriptions, legal agreements, and land use and deed restrictions.

Experience working with attorneys on environmental and land legal matters.

Project management experience.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong networking skills with the ability to build and maintain a dispersed network of professionals.

Experience working with databases and contaminated properties.

Effectively and efficiently maintaining and coordinating issues with multiple relationships within RM, legal, real-estate, external stakeholders, and outside counsel.

Bachelor’s Degree in a land management, legal, environmental, or natural resource management, or sustainability field.

Bachelor’s degree with a JD, MS or MBA preferred.

Desired Criteria

Brownfield land use management experience.

Sustainability experience, including wetlands and carbon credit analysis on lands and waterways evaluating natural capital financial analysis of land use management practices.

Land use sale and lease management experience (e.g., land use leases, oil and gas leases, surface leases, solar leases, easements and rights-of-way, etc.) including negotiation and administration of these types of agreements. Site remediation experience.

Why Join Us



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Business Continuity Management, Carbon intensity measurement, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Decision Making, Influencing, Life cycle and circularity, Oil spill preparedness and response, Remediation Management, Social valuation and impact, Stakeholder Engagement, Sustainability awareness and action, Sustainability Development



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.