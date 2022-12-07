Land & Property Transaction Manager

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our offshore wind projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy.

Are you ready to take your career to new heights?

The Land Manager is accountable for securing the land for the Project. The objective of the role includes executing and managing all the necessary legal land rights for the development, construction and operation of the project. The Land Manager will develop a strategy working with engineering and consenting to establish the best land strategy for the project, including crossing agreements on/offshore and securing port facilities.

We are offering this opportunity to be hybrid based in Sunbury or London (fully remote options will also be considered).

What you will deliver

Responsible for developing and executing the land strategy for the project

Ensure delivery of the external consultants land agreements on the Project;

Work closely with the stakeholder manager to execute strategy on the land elements and commercial agreements;

Develop and implement QA processes for the execution of the land agreements.

Ensure strong cooperation within the Project for all packages in relation to delivering the Heads of Terms and Option agreements needed for the Project;

Responsible for coaching and driving knowledge transfer in the Project;

Responsible for delivering land and real estate advice and managing input to due diligences and market activities relevant for the Project;

Drive continuous improvements and strategic works streams in the Project and across the wider portfolio in the UK

Input and support line manager on resource needs, team structure and personal development for staff working on the Project.

Provide updates on key show stoppers to the strategic workstreams for the UK portfolio to de risk for the project

What you will need to be successful

Experience with developing and implementing QA process

Experience with Compulsory acquisition rights, and previous experience of working in an NSIP examination

Experience with working in a multidisciplinary team and across different cultures

Experience with leading an external team in a project

Who you will work with

You will work with our growing UK Offshore Wind team. We currently have three projects in the UK, in the Irish and North Sea respectively.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!