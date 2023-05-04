Job summary

We are looking for a Land and Commercial Development Lead for our Nora Floating Offshore windfarm as part of our successful INTOG bid. You will be accountable for securing the commercial aspects of the project and in addition to this delivering the land rights of the exciting demonstrator floating offshore wind project with a potential hydrogen tie back. Your objectives will include maturing and developing the commercial elements of the project and developing commercial solutions, alongside executing and managing all the necessary legal land rights for the development, construction and operation of the project. You will develop a strategy working with engineering and consenting to deliver the necessary commercial agreements and land strategy to ensure the project is ready for execution.

About the role:



• Responsible for negotiating and managing development enabling commercial and land agreements for the project

• Responsible for developing and executing the land strategy for the project

• Manage commercial elements of the project including the lease commitments, ensuring the project is commercially ready to enter construction,

• Work closely with the stakeholder manager to execute strategy on the land elements and commercial agreements; the consents team and legal function to ensure cohesive inputs into the development process

• Lead any commercial agreements related to the legal consent entities (eg fisheries, shipping, aviation, land and crossing agreements)

• Hold the commercial relationship with the Crown Estate Scotland for the project

• Provide key OFW commercial and negotiation skills to project teams to structure opportunities, manage risk and add/protect value (e.g., land access and development, ports/terminals, etc.).

• Support the Finance Manager with offtake strategy, financing and CAPEX activities, as required

• Manage and minimise the risk with the commercial agreements to result in all agreements being signed prior to planning permission being achieved



About you:



You will need to have the following qualifications and experience to be successful in this role:



• Commercial and land experience with delivering infrastructure projects

• Understanding of key commercial risks to new technology

• Experience with working in a multidisciplinary team and across different cultures

• Excellent negotiation skills and understanding of complex commercial strategies for energy agreements

• Adept at sharing lessons learnt across a wide range of business functions is critical



You will work with our growing UK Offshore Wind region within our UK Project Development Support & Consents team. We currently have four projects in the UK, our JV with EnBW and the successful INTOG project off the Aberdeen Coast. The project you will work on will be our Nora Floating Offshore wind farm creating and delivering the commercial and land project strategy.



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!





