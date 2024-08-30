Latin America Marine Bunkering Originator – Business Developer

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Within bp’s Trading and Shipping division, and a part of the Global Distillates trading business (GDIST), bp Marine originates, trades and markets both conventional and bio bunkers to our global networks of customers and partners. bp Marine sits within GDIST which trades all products from the middle and bottom of the barrel, in all geographies. GDIST is a large, global business that is active in trading, marketing, origination, and above all supports to the bp Group and its assets.

Reporting to the Global Head of bp Marine, the role will have accountabilities for both the exploration and development of new bunker markets in LATAM as well as expansion of existing bunker activities which support both the bp Marine and wider GDIST strategy. The position will work in close collaboration with the wider bp Marine team and GDIST trading and origination teams.

Since advanced English proficiency is a requirement for the position, we will ONLYbe considering resumes in English.

Key accountabilities

Identify & develop opportunities across the marine bunker market in LATAM, focusing on conventional & biofuels.

Build and maintain relationships with infrastructure providers, customers, port authorities & operators in region.

Structure solutions, supply chains and obtain licenses to enable bunker deliveries to new & existing customers.

Collaborate with wider GDIST team in the Americas and other regions to identify synergies across the portfolio.

Work within and enhance the deal approval process to ensure safe, compliant and commercially optimal deal structures.

Work with the Originators and Traders to deliver LATAM GDIST strategy and origination agenda within bp’s code of conduct.

Represent bp externally to counterparties, at conferences, etc, and also within various business development forums and with all relevant internal contacts.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s degree in business, engineer, economics, other related fields, or equivalent experience required.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

At least 5 years of experience in LATAM physical bunker markets.

Experienced in business development, ideally in establishing new markets and marine supply chains.

Prior experience dealing with physical gasoil, fuel oil or related products.

Clearly understands and can articulate the sources of supply chain value.

Understand and have managed day to day supply chain logistics such as tanks, vessels and/or barges.

Ability to build out commercial business cases in conjunction with relevant structuring and modelling teams.

Self-starter, able to work autonomously whilst being commercially astute, driven and innovative. Quickly picks up and able to develop new concepts and ideas.

Ability to build consensus and engagement across teams, functions and geographies

Positive relationship management with the ability to build relationships in short periods of time with stakeholders whom they may have not met/worked with.

Strong communication skills

Portuguese and English proficiency, Spanish will be phenomenal!

The successful candidate will need to be a self-starter that is driven to find opportunities to grow value and be a team player that works well in both global and local teams

Bio-marine fuels knowledge is desirable and more than welcome.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Authenticity, Biofuels, Business Development, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital Collaboration, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Digital Visualization, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Listening, Marine fuels, Market Knowledge, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation {+ 10 more}



