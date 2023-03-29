Latin America Regional Manager for Refined Products & Trading

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!



Position available for hire in São Paulo, Brazil or Mexico City, Mexico

The Regional Manager for Refine Products & Trading is responsible for the development and delivery of the Latin America strategy for bp’s Trading & Shipping team. This role will lead a team to deliver origination activities across the region in line with business strategy, while driving a strong culture of compliance in an environment that achieves commercial results.



Key Accountabilities:

Lead all aspects of short to long-term strategies by supporting the team’s delivery of commercial opportunities and align with enablers on prioritization for origination team opportunities.

Lead staff setting performance objectives, evaluating, and optimizing operational performance, ensuring regulatory and company standards are upheld, and preparing operations and financial reports.

Ensure marketing & origination teams in Brazil, Mexico and other regional offices follow the company policies, internal controls, and external regulations and securities laws. Ensure any issues are raised and addressed promptly and any incidents are recorded and managed appropriately.

Drive delivery of cross bench & commodity opportunities, cross business value initiatives and people development

Identify opportunities to improve effectiveness and efficiency of core business processes relating to origination.

Develop and maintain strong partnerships with key internal stakeholders.

Represent bp at external forums as needed and act as Government-liaison.

Actively promote a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion to create an environment where everyone can perform at their best.

10-15 years of commercial experience in oil and gas and/or energy companies including market analysis, modelling, and origination.

Commercially minded with deep understanding of commodities trading and risk management.

Experience in strategy development and execution.

Expertise in building and using commercial models to value integrated energy assets.

Detailed understanding of markets legislation and regulation, particularly at assets and regional specific level.

Strong leadership and team management skills with ability to positively impact organization and team culture.

Ability to build relationships and balance conflicting viewpoints.

Strong understanding of exposure, trading principles and PNL generation

Ability to navigate and lead successfully in a matrix organization.

High level of spoken and written English.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in relevant fields including finance, engineering, risk management, commodities / energy trading, or MBA#LI-hybrid