Latin America Senior Originator

Grade G The BP Trading and Shipping (T&S) Refined Products Trading Americas (RPTA) Marketing & Origination team leverages business development, marketing, and relationship management capabilities in support of BP’s growth ambitions. The charter of this team is to provide expert resources in pursuit of a range of more sophisticated and longer-term transactions required to deliver the global trading book strategies, both within specific commodities and on a cross-commodity basis. These transactions will be originated from, and marketed to third parties, and involve a combination of physical, derivative price risk management, and financial elements. The RPTA Marketing and Origination not only provides relationship and business development support for the Global Commodity books, but also acts a an integrator across BP’s businesses, seeking to maximize the value capture for BP. Marketing activity includes establishing and developing third party accounts for supply, offtake and risk management. Origination includes establishing structural relationships that typically offer customers and partners a combination of service, finance, risk mitigation and physical capability for flexible long-term asset access. Latin America represents a significant growth opportunity for BP, with Trading and Shipping and other BP partner businesses having material growth strategies across the region. The RPTA M&O team is working closely with these BP segment partners, and have material prospects to support the continued growth of commodity flows to and from the region, as well as to support the Net Zero aspiration of BP group, in the Low Carbon, Bio-fuels and Renewables space.

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Key accountabilities:

The role is accountable for managing a range of commercial issues and providing sound guidance on several business matters. The following activities are specifically within the remit of this Senior Originator role:

Originating growth opportunities across commodities in specific geographies, as agreed with the team leader, with specific focus on originating new trading opportunities for the benches – from expanding existing footprints and business arrangements, spot tenders with new clients to longer term, multi-year, infra-structure based opportunities in new geographies.

Providing input into deal structures and terms to maximize BP benefit,

Using judgement to escalate issues and/or engaging with Legal and Compliance or control functions,

Maintaining an accurate record of counterparty relationships and opportunities

Drafting and reviewing contract language to support negotiated commercial terms, and

Supporting the Origination Team with fundamentals analysis, preparation of counterparty visit materials and attendance at negotiations, as appropriate.



The post holder is expected to work within and if appropriate, to lead deal teams, and to network independently with key stakeholders and counterparties. The position offers an excellent opportunity to progress in a key commercial role, while also expanding leadership and strategic thinking skills.



Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree required (minimum level).



Essential experience and job requirements:

Fluent written and spoken Portuguese and English. Spanish is value added.

Self – starter with Excellent verbal and written communication skills

A strong set of existing relationships with, and respected by, key partners in the Latin America Energy industry.

Ability to recognize and act on emerging trends and opportunities in the energy industry.

Demonstrated commercial acumen and a solid understanding of successfully conducting business within Latin America.

Proven ability to make sound commercial judgements, quick decisions and successfully execute transactions and negotiations.

Strong quantitative skills and analytic ability

Strong foundation in compliance and ethics issues, coupled with a “speak up” attitude

Ability to build and maintain productive working relationships and to influence individuals at all levels within the organization.



Desirable criteria and qualifications:

Track record of successfully working with Functions will be an advantage.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Continuous Learning, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Presenting, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Writing skills



