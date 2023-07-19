This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Layout and Planning Engineer to join the Onshore Renewables global Technical Centre of Excellence team. This role will handle the planning of site layout and optimisation throughout the project lifecycle. This role’s activities will support the development of onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large-scale green hydrogen production and other integrated energy opportunities. The Layout and Planning Engineer is accountable for handling the land development and site planning to optimise the design of onshore renewables projects.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Layout and Planning Engineer to join the Onshore Renewables global Technical Centre of Excellence team. This role will handle the planning of site layout and optimisation throughout the project lifecycle.This role’s activities will support the development of onshore renewable energy projects consisting of wind, solar and energy storage primarily in support of large-scale green hydrogen production and other integrated energy opportunities.The Layout and Planning Engineer is accountable for handling the land development and site planning to optimise the design of onshore renewables projects.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

What you will deliver

Manage the site layout planning for wind, solar and energy storage, either on a standalone basis or in support of Hydrogen production.

Support the overall integrated project layout pulling in expertise across subject areas to ensure innovative and driven site layout.

Provide standard methodology and leading industry expertise related to layout and optimisation.

Coordinate the inputs from in-country project teams and technical specialists, such as design, measurement, yield to support site layout.

Ensure that the layout and development optimises project LCoE, while ensuring HSSE risks are considered.

Support due diligence activity and analysis to support feasibility and commercial viability.

Support engagement with local communities and officials in site layout requirements.

Collaborate with other low carbon energy technical teams, in particular, offshore wind, to develop and align on methodologies, standards and standard methodology where appropriate. Collaborate across procurement, land management, business development, government affairs, and other subject areas where needed.

Demonstrate bp beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture, ensuring HSSE risks are considered.

Key Responsibilities

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Engineering degree required. Prefer master's degree in engineering and an additional professional engineering qualification / certification.

Technical expertise in subject area, with a minimum of 3 years direct experience in handling the site planning and layout within solar, onshore wind and storage technologies.

A breadth of experience across solar, onshore wind and storage technologies, experience in hydrogen production technology and working within a central technology team is a plus.

A good understanding of the key value drivers of projects that relate to site layout and ability to drive competitiveness without a detrimental impact on safety or quality.

Ability to lead, influence and collaborate within and outside of team, as well as with internal and external project collaborators.

You will work with

Team of specialists in the subject area, with a mix of levels requiring leadership and development

Technical Centre of Excellence team including operations, engineering, construction, and technology – collaborating and providing input in subject area

Project teams in-country, supporting the project lifecycle

Collaborators internal and external to the projects as it relates to resource modelling

Multi-functional teams in boarder onshore renewables, Offshore Wind, Hydrogen, etc. to ensure standardization, standard methodology sharing, alliances, etc.

Community of practices across bp in engineering, procurement, projects, etc. - ensuring standardization, standard methodology sharing, alliances, etc.

Additional information

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to we'd love to hear from you to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.