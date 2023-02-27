Job summary

Grade HResponsible for managing a small team to support the business with accounting issues, including controlling, performance reporting and integrated business planning, advising on policy and compliance, to effectively coordinate a range of finance activities to drive outstanding business results.



Purpose



Lead Accountant supervises a team comprising of professionals and is accountable for ensuring accurate and timely recording, collection, and processing of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting, and direct tax transactions while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance. ARC analysts is accountable for ensuring that all internal

and external accounting- and reporting activities in scope of the operations are prepared in accordance with INDAS. The role works closely with business stakeholders and all functions as well as provides the main interface with auditors and tax.



Key Accountabilities

Ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of end to end process in general accounting and reporting, fixed assets, accounts receivables, credit, accounts payable, costing, performance reporting, statutory accounting and direct tax services (i.e. journal postings, GL maintenance, system postings, report preparation, reconciliations, tax submissions, etc.) in accordance with SLAs.

Ensure timely and accurate delivery of all period-end closing activities, Group Accounts submissions and internal and external reporting and meet all regular or ad-hoc regulatory reporting deadlines.

Manage and coordinate the reconciliation of the respective systems to ensure they balance and that any discrepancies or variations are investigated and corrected.

Sound knowledge on SAP, AO tools

Liaise with senior stakeholders internally and externally.

Support the delivery of timely and accurate statutory accounts and tax analyses through liaison with the Statutory Tax teams and external auditors if required.

Working updated knowledge of preparation and completion of Tax audit and liaise with the Auditors.



Leadership & Supervisory.

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organisation’s policies and applicable laws, including:

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation

Assign work to team members and manage resource allocation for the team and people in support of GBS service, control and cost requirements. Ensure resource allocation strategy is flexible enough to respond to demand variations



Key Challenges

Ensure 100% accuracy and timeliness of group and statutory reports in accordance to agreed service levels

High level of familiarity with the various systems used for the different functions (e.g. general accounting, reporting, direct tax, indirect taxes etc.) in order to maintain and reconcile the accounts receivable system to ensure it balances correctly.

Liaising with customers and colleagues in different geographical locations, time zones and potentially in different languages using different systems requiring rigorous coordination between teams.

Managing team members who are servicing different customers in various geographical locations and using different systems

Quick to react and adapt to constantly changing reporting requirements to support rapidly changing business requirements

Ensuring that BP's internal control remains effective through compliance with internal requirements via the application of financial controls across all activities in scope of operations. Understands what effective financial control means in bp context and how it's application can lead to the provision of the required level of financial assurance.



Qualification & Experience and Competencies

Education and Experience



Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting

Recognised professional accounting qualification (e.g.CA, ACCA, CPA, CIMA)

Minimum of 8 - 9 years of experience in general and/or financial accounting

Minimum of 4 - 5 years’ experience in leading, developing and coaching teams

JDE/SAP system experience

