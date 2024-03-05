Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

The Lead Advisor – Business Services provides strategic business support to and acts as the “Business Conscience” and “Think Tank” of Logistics Directors to deliver safe and optimized Logistics Services.

You will drive and embed an MI-based decision-making culture across the Logistics Disciplines by employing extensive use of data and technology to drive safe, reliable, and cost efficiency Logistics for the BP Group.

Working with all functional groups (Performance, PSCM, HSE, S&OR and Digital) to develop key insights and action plans from performance data analytics for Logistics Disciplines.

Lead the development of Logistics Business Strategies with the Logistics CoE to drive efficiency and continuous improvement throughout Logistics. Based on these strategies, work with the Logistics Directors and Logistics CoE Lead Advisors to develop implementation and execution plans that allows for timely and material impact to the business.

Work with the Logistics CoE to modernize, transform and digitize the Ways of Working in service of delivering annual plans.

Work with Logistics Discipline Managers and Logistics CoE Lead Advisors to develop, refresh and performance manage discipline delivery plans on an annual basis and develop “course correction” actions / interventions where appropriate.

In conjunction with the Logistics CoE Lead Advisors, use MI data to develop operational and efficiency insights geared towards driving performance improvements in service delivery.

Facilitate the engagement of and support the collaboration with Logistics CoE Lead Advisors and “Above-The-Region” PSCM support in order to drive optimized global 3rd Party contracting strategies.

Support Logistics Discipline Managers and Logistics CoE Lead Advisors in the Supplier Performance Review process for global relationships.

Engage with key functional partner groups (Performance, PSCM, HSE and S&OR) to ensure an integrated approach to problem solving within the Logistics Disciplines.

Active participation in the Business Services Community of Practice to ensure cross-discipline sharing of practices and lessons.

In consultation with the Logistics CoE, lead business planning and the execution of a simplified process for Logistics Disciplines budget management including forecasting, procurement, monthly & quarterly budget management, cost allocations and cost reduction opportunities.

Support the development, implementation and optimization of the systems & tools strategy aligned with M&T, agile and continuous improvement agendas in support of delivering optimum Logistics Services.

Support performance reviews meetings and conversations with Suppliers providing outsourced business, systems and tools services.

Support for key Functional Leadership interfaces and processes including but not limited to:

Logistics Services OPRs and Risk Reviews (including performance management, intervention and follow-up on action plans).

Functional Team Engagements (LT, ELT, Function) - Monthly / Quarterly Meetings, CAM Calls, Safety CoPs, Safety “Stand-Up” sessions (support for facilitation and content/messaging development).

Ensures lessons learned are captured, codified and embedded in Logistics practices and workflows across Logistics Disciplines.

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Finance, Business or Supply Chain Management, and/or:

Industry recognized certification in Supply Chain Management or Finance (e.g. CIPS / ISM certification, ACCA / CPA qualification, etc.).

Master of Business Administration (MBA) would be considered to an asset.

Sound business, financial and management skills, with greater than 10 years proven experience in similar role.

Deep technical understanding of business systems and tools.

Extensive knowledge of Logistics Service delivery and operations in one or more subject areas (Aviation, Marine, Supply Base, Land Transportation).

Ability to work in a dynamic environment, supporting and influencing “Above-The-Region” and Regional Leadership teams.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



