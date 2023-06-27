Lead Analyst, Gross Margin Reporting

Job summary

About the role The Lead Gross Margin Analyst plays an important mid-office role in providing support in financial and business performance reporting by managing forward gross margin reporting process for Trading and Shipping’s retail power business unit. The role provides the unique opportunity in working with multiple functional teams supporting the business unit to get a wholistic view of business operations e.g., Portfolio Optimization, Operations, Commodity Risk, Accounting, IT. T&S’s Retail Power business serves C&I customers in all US deregulated markets including providing bundled renewable products, EMA, PPA, LR services.

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Responsibilities

Responsible for managing and coordinating the activities of the Forward Gross Margin (FGM) team.

Lead the generation, review, and communication of FGM analysis, reports, and trends by region

Produce sense checking outputs and work effectively to assist with review and validation of results

Submit accruals in downstream accounting processes and own/drive issue resolution

Process top side adjustments in accruals and forward FGM reporting

Maintain, validate, and develop actuals vs. forecast reporting to provide granular forecast to actuals variances view. Partner with and obtain variance explanations from commercial and operations team during the process

Lead monthly/quarterly/annual discussions about actualization results vs. forecast for prior periods

Track and communicate resettlements and prior period adjustments against the expectations from the actualization

Track and communicate per unit actualized margin by region and component

Assist and coordinate in MTP processes

Quickly and accurately respond to ad hoc queries from internal customers including senior management

Engage in continuous improvement activities to streamline FGM reporting processes to enhance efficiency, control, and effectiveness as well as supporting overall company optimization initiatives

Facilitate and oversee effective and consistent compliance and controls, both internally and externally, while ensuring financial integrity.

Responsible for operations and development of forward gross margin reporting tools and processes.

Work with IT on enhancements and technical issues with the toolset.

As required, participate and contribute to ad-hoc projects, including strategic system implementations

Essential qualifications

Undergraduate degree in Finance, Accounting or Business

8+ years of relevant experience

Knowledge of US Power Retail markets is required.

Experience in Middle Office accountabilities supporting retail power.

Demonstrated ability to communicate effectively with Senior Management

Experience in extracting and transforming large data sets

Proficient in SQL and PowerBI, PowerQuery

Experience with data visualization and business intelligence

Superior Excel skills and proficiency in MS Office Suite

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong work ethic, demonstrated ability to multitask, work independently, and meet deadlines while maintaining a high standard of accuracy

Ability to collaborate across functions

Self-starter and diligent problem solver

Strong organizational, management, project, and process skills

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial Business Development, Customer promise execution, Customer service delivery excellence, Deal modelling and valuation, Developing and implementing strategy, Finance, Influencing, Internal alignment, Listening, Management Reporting, Marketing strategy and programmes, Negotiating value, Negotiation planning and preparation, Partner relationship management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



