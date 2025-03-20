This role is eligible for relocation within country

LEAD ANALYST

JOB PURPOSE

The planner creates short- and long-term plan at item/location level of planned stock movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets. Planner is responsible for providing analytical support to the planning process. Provides accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems. Displays flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organization.

Creates a feasible plan of what needs to be shipped from the different locations across the network to ensure that stock availability is maximized, and stock obsolescence is minimized.

Hold overall responsibility for managing planning processes for the items in their portfolio, ensuring that we have the right products, at the right time and in the right place to meet customer demand and operational targets. Manage any shortages of goods to maximize sales volumes and initiate continuous improvement plans/ corrective actions as vital to meet demand plans.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Support Team Leader with daily operational coordination during the day-to-day planning activities for the own portfolio

Being first point of contact planning related process related questions, documentation and complex queries

supports process optimization initiatives and working closely with relevant SMEs

Creates a plan of stock movements across the distribution network in order to meet customer service and operational targets.

Acts upon escalations and comes up with action items in case of potential shortages

Works directly with the relevant customers to meet the operational and sales targets

Support as necessary to manage any crisis and continuity of supply disruptions including defining relevant mitigating actions.

Share good practice and learnings with the wider team to ensures consistency and standardization in processes

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of GBS

Contribute positively to achieving individual, team and organizational targets.

Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems.

Exhibit strong Great Teammate characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times.

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organization.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external customers.

Compliance with Company Policies

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all systems, minimizing errors and resultant financial losses

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail.

Minimum 7 years of experience working across a variety of planning roles.

Knowledge and experience of planning processes an systems and a good understanding of its importance to the business.

High degree of digital literacy including advanced knowledge of Excel spreadsheets and business reporting tools

Can operate with ease at different levels of planning (operational, tactical and strategic).

Has the drive and insight to act wherever it is required.

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting priorities, optimizing resources and responding to fast changing circumstances.

Ability to guide others in their work and occasionally stand.

Problem solving

Good communication skills, both verbal and written.

Experience in Sales and Customer management is desirable

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

ESSENTIAL CRITERIA

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory

University/College degree preferably in economics

Very strong analytical skills – able to analyze and summarize complex information and prepared to drive performance improvements

Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with proven capability and potential to make a significant contribution to the business.

Good understanding of cross-service functions relating to the business commercial activities

High understanding of the business requirements and strategy

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

High level of customer focus

High degree of energy, stamina and resilience, combined with a “can do” attitude

Continuous improvement mind-set

Highly motivated

