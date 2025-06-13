Job summary

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Lead Analyst

In this role You will:

Supervise and lead the handles of all customer and support requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution

Drive contributions to achieve individual, team and organisational targets.

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams within the organisation.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with internal and external partners.

Manage the monitoring and validation of pricing master

Coordinate and manage complex price/invoice and rebate related queries, complaints or issues

Coordinate the daily workload allocation within the Rebate, DNI, PDC team, when it is needed

Monitor Rebate settlement process with the aim of eliminating unjustified rounding differences

Regularly monitor rebate condition maintenance within ERP

Responsible for running and analyzing reports

Ensure all pricing issues are supported by relevant data for decision making purposes to make sure decisions are made based on facts not anecdotal evidence / emotion alone.

Ensuring the implementation of the customer policy (pricing) in a disciplined and structured approach within the country / channel / cluster / region and monitoring of pricing interventions whether derived in cluster or region with net $ and customer impact summaries.

Federal behaviours and compliance to Customer Policy are critical to ensure we can optimise our growth opportunities in the market with complex Routes to Market and complex and emerging channels. (B2B and B2C)

Ability to reliably work with our MI systems and complex excel workbooks, sometimes with incomplete data, fuzzy logic or assumptions to provide the information needed for decision packs.

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

Minimum 3 years relevant Customer Service / Finance

Relevant pricing knowledge

Strong time management and organisation skills

Ability to work under time pressure and to prioritize multiple tasks

Must demonstrate high reasonable level of proficiency in Excel

Show an intermediate level skills for systems applications (SAP and Siebel/WDE)

Strong partner management skills

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong understanding of end to end order to cash process included customer specific requirements

Exceptional time management and organisation skills

Strong problem-solving skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



