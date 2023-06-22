Lead Appraisal Engineer

Job summary

The Global Concept Development (GCD)organization and New Energy (NE) in Production & Operations- Projects is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of resilient oil and gas projects, including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets and new energy projects such as hydrogen and carbon capture. Appraisal Managers are part of a central team working globally supporting various production regions & businesses. The Appraisal Manager (LAE) is a core role in our front-end projects organisation, accountable for delivering concept development (FEL1 through to FEL2) and supporting pre-projects and strategic planning (e.g., FEL0, Area Development Plans). The LAE will maintain a strong and productive GCD/NE relationship with the regional & business facing Appraisal General Manager /AM, functional leadership, and their teams. The LAE role will be expected to lead some of our more strategic and complex projects (>100MUSD), many with significant greenfield and brownfield scopes. The LAE is expected to model the BP Leadership Expectations, Values & Behaviours and Mindsets necessary to deliver the best development concepts in support of bp’s strategy and the P&O-projects priority of safe design and quality build. This role requires innovating, an agile mindset, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other stakeholders to help shape the future of our business

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

The Global Concept Development (GCD)organization and New Energy (NE) in Production & Operations- Projects is accountable for the delivery of the Pre-FID (FEL 0-FEL 2) global portfolio of resilient oil and gas projects, including decarbonizing opportunities on existing assets and new energy projects such as hydrogen and carbon capture. Appraisal Managers are part of a central team working globally supporting various production regions & businesses.The Appraisal Manager (LAE) is a core role in our front-end projects organisation, accountable for delivering concept development (FEL1 through to FEL2) and supporting pre-projects and strategic planning (e.g., FEL0, Area Development Plans). The LAE will maintain a strong and productive GCD/NE relationship with the regional & business facing Appraisal General Manager /AM, functional leadership, and their teams. The LAE role will be expected to lead some of our more strategic and complex projects (>100MUSD), many with significant greenfield and brownfield scopes. The LAE is expected to model the BP Leadership Expectations, Values & Behaviours and Mindsets necessary to deliver the best development concepts in support of bp’s strategy and the P&O-projects priority of safe design and quality build.This role requires innovating, an agile mindset, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, leveraging industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other stakeholders to help shape the future of our business



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities expected from role:

Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.

Lead the integration in cross-functional project teams between multiple technical and commercial subject areas to deliver opportunities at the front end stages of the capital value process whilst supporting or leading the partner management external to the core project team;

At a portfolio level, support region/business facing appraisal community to develop an in-depth portfolio wide view of the potential hopper of opportunities and work with the various discipline specialists to appropriately staff opportunity progression fostering an agile and collaborative working environment that energizes the team and enables everyone to be the best they can be and bring their whole selves to work.

In the concept screening stage (FEL 0), lead cross-functional assessment of business opportunities to generate a deliverable project portfolio that fits within the capital frame; enables delivery of the company strategy; sustains safe, compliant, and reliable operations; protects/creates financial value; and advances bp’s aims to be a carbon net zero company. Bias is towards screening more and killing early.

In concept development stage (FEL 1), confirm business case viability of complex projects and select a safe and competitive project concept (making the Tier-1, system level, decisions) that is robust to the technical and commercial risks (i.e. no recycles or late kills) to progress into Optimize (FEL 2) stage. Bias is towards value over volume and delivery of standardized solutions that fit better to known and established fabrication and construction execution methods.

In Optimize stage, mature, and improve scope of the selected concept for value (making the Tier-2, system optimization, decisions) and initiate project handover to the delivery team upon finalizing the Statement of Requirements (SoR). Support the delivery team to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP), complete stage deliverables and set Define FM (Financial Memorandum) performance targets (informed by internal/external benchmarks).

Self-verify conformance against Common Process requirements. Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Gate Reviews.

Engage Project Managers/Engineers early in post concept selection stage to drive seamless/systematic project transition/handover and achieve readiness to enter Define (FEL 3) stage.

Apply decision-quality/decision-analysis principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions. Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Access Subject Matter Experts across bp and industry, as required to inform decision-making. Identifies and shares learning and best practices.

Develop strong relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions/businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Manages and reports project progress, cost, schedule, safety, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success.

Essential Education:

A minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or other relevant field.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Proven strong experience in the oil & gas industry/ Energy preferably with demonstrable capability in project appraisal/engineering/ management . Experience working on one or more Major Projects in the front-end stages. Must have strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills. Comfortable with structured decision making under uncertainty. Strong integrator across subject areas.

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters.

Ability to work with complex, ambiguous, and limited data.

Clear understanding of sources of value and risk in major capital projects.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Experience in one or more new energy spaces such as, Hydrogen, mobility, CCUS, renewables.

Cross-discipline networking and technical understanding.

Relevant experience leading/participating in front-end stages of projects.

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

APM/PMP accreditation.

Chartered or Professional Engineering accreditation.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.