The bp Solutions Site Projects organization is accountable for the development and delivery of projects on behalf of Refining. Appraisal Engineers are part of a deployed site team. We are in the search of a Lead Appraisal Engineer who will be accountable to screen, prioritize and progress the most competitive business opportunities in our portfolio; and select safe and competitive project concepts that are robust to the technical and commercial risks. The Lead Appraisal Engineer will be the squad lead for the onsite appraisal team and report to the Appraisal Discipline Lead within bp Solutions. Projects are required to create future value, and/or advance our existing assets towards net zero carbon. They are typically complex projects, many with significant greenfield and brownfield scope. This role requires innovating, an agile attitude, working and making decisions under uncertainty and ambiguity, integrating diverse perspectives, learning and trying new ideas/technologies, using industry solutions, operating across traditional department boundaries, driving efficiency gains and building deep and dynamic partnerships with other stakeholders to help shape the future of our business.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine commitment and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.

In the concept screening stage (FEL 0), lead multi-functional assessment of business opportunities to generate/maintain a justified, prioritized, balanced and doable project portfolio that fits within the capital frame; enables delivery of the asset strategy; sustains safe, compliant and reliable operations; protects/creates financial value; and advances the refinery towards carbon net zero. Bias is towards screening more and killing early.

In concept development stage (FEL 1), confirm business case viability of complex refinery projects and select a safe and competitive project concept (making the Tier-1 decisions) that is robust to the technical and commercial risks (i.e. no recycles or late kills) to progress into Optimize stage (FEL 2). Bias is towards value over volume and delivery of standardized solutions that fit better to known and established fabrication and construction execution methods.

In Optimize stage, mature and improve scope of the selected concept for value (making the Tier-2 decisions) and initiate project handover to the delivery team upon finalizing the Statement of Requirements (SoR). Support the delivery team to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP), complete stage deliverables and set Define FM (Financial Memorandum) performance targets (informed by internal/external benchmarks).

Self-verify conformance against Project Common Process (PcP) requirements. Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Inter-stage Gate Reviews (ISGRs).

Engage Project Managers/Engineers early in Optimize stage to drive seamless/systematic project transition/handover and achieve readiness to enter Define stage.

Apply decision-quality/decision-analysis principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions. Handle risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Access Domain Experts across bp and industry, as required to inform decision-making. Identifies and shares learning and best practices.

Develop strong relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions/businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Leads and reports project cost, schedule, safety, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success.

Bachelor’s degree in engineering.

Minimum 10-15 years of experience in the oil & gas or refining & petrochemical industry preferably with demonstrable capability in project appraisal of Brownfield projects.

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing, and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters; able to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data.

Relevant experience leading front-end stages of refining projects.

Good capability applying decision quality/decision analysis practices.

Advanced degree or PMP accreditation would be helpful.

Experience working with difficult and uncertain concepts while maintaining evergreen priorities.

Technical people leader and/or squad lead experience

Positive attitude, strong conflict resolution skills with peers and elevated tiers of the organization

How much do we pay (Base)? $137,000 - $254,000

Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 15-30 days of vacation. You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen, Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



