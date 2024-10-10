This role is not eligible for relocation

We are in the search of a Lead Appraisal Engineer (LAE) who will be accountable to screen, prioritize and progress the most competitive business opportunities in our portfolio; and select safe and competitive project concepts that are robust to the technical and commercial risks. These projects are required to create future value, and/or advance our existing assets towards net zero carbon. They are typically complex projects, many with significant greenfield and brownfield scope.



The LAE is expected to model the bp Leadership Expectations, Values & Behaviours and Mindsets necessary to deliver the best development concepts in support of bp’s strategy and the P&O-projects priority of safe design and quality build.



Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only!



We expect you to:

Understand HSE expectations and standards; and demonstrate genuine dedication and safety leadership by articulating HSE goals, promoting inherently safer design and low carbon solutions and identifying major hazards/risks.

Lead the integration in multi-functional project teams between technical and commercial subject areas to deliver opportunities at the front-end stages of capital value process.

In the concept screening stage (FEL 1), lead cross-functional assessment of business opportunities to generate a deliverable project portfolio that fits within the capital frame; enables delivery of the company strategy; sustains safe, compliant and reliable operations; protects/creates financial value; and advances bp’s aims to be a carbon net zero company. Bias is towards screening more and killing early.

In concept development stage (FEL 2A), confirm business case viability of complex projects and select a safe and competitive project concept (making the Tier-1, system level, decisions) that is robust to the technical and commercial risks (i.e. no recycles or late kills) to progress into Optimize (FEL 2B) stage. Bias is towards value over volume and delivery of standardized solutions that fit better to known and established fabrication and construction execution methods.

In Optimize stage, mature and improve scope of the selected concept for value (making the Tier-2, system optimization, decisions) and initiate project handover to the delivery team upon finalizing the Statement of Requirements (SoR). Support the team to develop the Project Execution Plan (PEP), complete stage targets and set Define FM (Financial Memorandum) performance targets (informed by internal/external benchmarks).

Self-verify conformance against Common Process requirements. Assess project gate readiness and lead resolution of gaps identified during project Gate Reviews.

Engage Project Managers/Engineers early in post concept selection stage to drive seamless/systematic project transition/handover and achieve readiness to enter Define (FEL 3) stage.

Apply decision-quality/decision-analysis principles to address Tier-1/Tier-2 decisions. Manage risks/uncertainties to inform decisions considering the full lifecycle and range of expected outcomes.

Access subject experts across bp and industry, as required to inform decision-making. Identify and share learning and leading practices.

Develop strong relationships and collaborate with a wide range of functions/businesses that sponsor and support progression of project opportunities.

Manage and reports project progress, cost, schedule, safety, and operability, along with any other significant metrics of project success.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

A minimum of a bachelor’s degree level qualification in technical or commercial areas.

Minimum 10-15 years of experience in the oil & gas industry preferably with proven capability in project appraisal/engineering/ management

Experience working on one or more Major Projects in the front-end stages.

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Comfortable with structured decision making under uncertainty - good capability applying Decision Quality/Decision Analysis practices.

Strong integrator across teams.

Self-starter; inclusive and respectful individual capable of building strong relationships, influencing and collaborating with others; understanding the big picture and driving focus on what matters.

Ability to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data.



Desirable criteria:

Cross-discipline networking and technical understanding.

Relevant experience leading/participating in front-end stages of projects.

APM/PMP accreditation.

Chartered or Professional Engineering accreditation.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



